Three Caymanians receive Royal gongs

(CNS): Olive Miller, who has chalked up a long list of community service achievements after a lifetime of volunteering, has received an OBE in the list of royal gongs for 2018. She is one of three Caymanians to be named in the New Year’s Honours list, as Betty Baraud and Dr Bill Hrudey both received MBEs. Miller, who is now 96 and living at the Pines, a retirement home she helped to establish, already has an MBE, which she was given 1978.

Betty Baraud, a former recruitment specialist, received an MBE for her contribution as a fundraiser and community volunteer. She is and has been involved a wide range of charitable and community efforts, including helping inmates find work when they are released from prison and Meals on Wheels; she has also been at the forefront of raising cash for Cayman’s Olympic athletes.

Dr Bill Hrudey, a former surgeon, has focused on his passion for astronomy since he moved to Cayman more than 20 years ago. He founded and funded the UCCI observatory and received his MBE for services to science. He has been a strong advocate for all things science related and he continues as the unpaid observatory director.

