Thieves pose as workmen to enter homes

(CNS): The RCIPS is issuing a warning to residents to be on alert for would-be thieves posing as workers from utility companies or maintenance-related businesses who are trying to con their way into people’s homes. Having received a number of reports in recent days of this suspicious activity, the police are urging people to exercise caution with anyone requesting access to their home because they could be connected to crime and in particular burglaries.

CUC has confirmed to police that as a general policy their employees do not enter residences except in unusual circumstances. But all CUC staff members have official CUC identification, either displayed on their person or readily available, and people should ask for ID from anyone claiming to be from CUC or any other utility or service company.

The police are asking members of the public who are approached by anyone that they suspect is attempting to enter their home under false pretenses to call 911 and make a report as soon as possible. People are asked to note any identifying information, descriptions of those involved or any vehicle they have driven, including registration numbers.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity is asked to call their local police station. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

