Thieves back on job after Honda stolen in WB

(CNS): The Honda car thieves were back at work yesterday after a lull in auto thefts over the holidays. Police said the latest car to go missing is a Honda Civic which was stolen from a property on Powell Smith Road in West Bay. The white car, which has a black line on both sides and a small scratch on the right side of the trunk was secured and parked by the owner at his residence at around 9pm, Sunday but it was gone by 7am Monday when the owner reported the theft to police.

The white Civic is a 1999 model and its registration number is 125-514.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

