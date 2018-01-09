Thieves back on job after Honda stolen in WB
(CNS): The Honda car thieves were back at work yesterday after a lull in auto thefts over the holidays. Police said the latest car to go missing is a Honda Civic which was stolen from a property on Powell Smith Road in West Bay. The white car, which has a black line on both sides and a small scratch on the right side of the trunk was secured and parked by the owner at his residence at around 9pm, Sunday but it was gone by 7am Monday when the owner reported the theft to police.
The white Civic is a 1999 model and its registration number is 125-514.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681
Category: Local News
RCIPS is you need help; there’s something called a “Bait Car” and there are 42elewenteen shows on TV, YouTube and god knows where else that you can watch just in case you have been asleep at the wheel. How is it so difficult to catch them when we live on an island the size of a small village? Do any of these cars have the new stickers with GPS tracking capabilities? Does this new system actually work or have we been duped yet again to give some corrupt asshole a contract because he’s a buddy of Govt?
RCIPs should be renamed “Embarrassment Central”.
5
2
Ludacris suggestion. Our police are not proactive, as this method of policing requires too much effort. Anyone got a more sensible idea?
2
0
The thieves are back from vacation. The police and insurance companies should fund a few cars with trackers and make a sting. Once the public sees the benefit it should be
The investment will pay for itself with an added incentive of cheaper insurance. The thieves will back off after a few arrest.
7
0
Get cars and set traps for the thieves.
3
0
The thieves are back from vacation. Its high time a sting was set up, with cars fitted with trackers. The dealers and insurance companies should fund a few.
5
0
Yardie
6
3