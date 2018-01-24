Tennis club boss bailed in theft case

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that a 46-year-old man from George Town has been arrested on suspicion of fraud, theft and obtaining property by deception in connection with cash taken from the Cayman Islands Tennis Club. Police said that the man was arrested Friday and has since been bailed. CNS has learned that in an email message CITC President Steve Surrey informed members that it was the club’s manager who had been arrested.

“It is with great regret that I have to inform you on behalf of my fellow Officers and Directors, and as President of the CI Tennis Club, that our long-serving Manager, Mr Rob Seward, was arrested yesterday pending further police investigations into matters involving the Club,” Surrey stated in an email to members. He said an emergency board meeting had been called to address the situation.

No details of how much or how the money was allegedly taken have yet been revealed.

Category: Crime, Police