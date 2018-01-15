Teenager arrested after beach robbery

(CNS): A teenager was arrested after police deployed the helicopter and road blocks in the wake of a robbery on Public Beach on Saturday night, one of two robberies this weekend where women were threatened with a knife and their handbags stolen. The juvenile suspect is believed to be one of three men who threatened two women just north of the Seven Mile Public Beach at around 11pm. The victims were reportedly approached from behind by the robbers, one of whom brandished a knife and demanded their cash.

The men made off with a handbag, a small quantity of money and other personal items but the women were not physically hurt.

Officers quickly responded with aerial assistance from the Air Operations Unit and established road blocks nearby, police said. As a result, a juvenile male fitting the description of one of the suspects was arrested. He is still in Police custody, and investigations are ongoing.

On Friday police responded to another incident where a woman was robbed at knife-point in George Town. Just before 11:30pm on Eastern Avenue, at the junction of Bodden Road, a woman was approached at a bus stop by a lone man brandishing the knife, before he fled on foot with her handbag and its contents.

Police have not yet stated if they believe that the incidents are connected but they have confirmed that none of the victims were visitors to the Cayman Islands.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).

