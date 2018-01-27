Teenage runaway still missing

(CNS): Police have repeated their appeal to help them locate a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. Hayleigh Sciamonte left John Gray High School during morning lessons on Friday, 19 January, and she has still not returned to the care home where she is currently resident. Despite further attempts over the last week by officers to locate and return Hayleigh, the police say she has still not been seen. They are urging members of the public who know where she is or who see the teenager to call any local police station.

Anyone with information can also call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News