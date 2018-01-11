TCI prison boss to take over HMP Northward

(CNS): Steven Barrett, who is currently serving as the superintendent of prisons in the Turks and Caicos Islands, will be taking over HM Cayman Islands Prison Service next month as the interim director, the home affairs ministry announced Thursday. Barrett, a senior manager with more than 30 years of prison experience, formerly worked with the Scottish Prison Service and will serve at the helm of HMP Northward until the vacant post is filled permanently. The top job became open when the current director, Neil Lavis, unexpectedly announced his resignation months after signing a new three-year contract.

Officials said that an open recruitment exercise to fill the post will begin in the next few months. In the meantime, Barrett will take over the management of the country’s prisons, the detention centre at Fairbanks and the Immigration Detention Centre.

The selection process was facilitated with the assistance of the governor’s office and the Association of Prison Governors in the UK, which issued a circular to its membership on behalf of the ministry, inviting expressions of interest. The selection panel included the chief officer and other senior officials in the ministry as well as the overseas territories prison adviser.

Officials said in a release that key achievements during Barrett’s time in TCI include: improvements to the overall safety, security and good order of the prison, works to upgrade the facility and enhance the quality of life for prisoners, improvements to the disaster readiness procedures of the prison service, and the implementation of local partnerships with outside agencies to offer rehabilitation opportunities for the inmates.

Category: Crime, Prison