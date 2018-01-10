Suspected US double-killer arrested in Prospect

(CNS): The police have revealed that an American national who is wanted by the US authorities in connection with a double murder in Miami in November has been arrested in Prospect. The RCIPS released very limited information about the case but said the 29-year-old man was visiting the Cayman Islands. Police executed a provisional warrant at the Prospect address today (Wednesday) and he appear in Summary Court where he was remanded in custody pending extradition.

Although it is not clear whether or not the suspect has local connections or how he ended up in Cayman while wanted by American law enforcement, the court heard that the man is suspected of killing his partner, who was pregnant with his child.

Category: Crime, Police, USA, World News