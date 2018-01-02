Speaker takes apolitical tone in New Year message

(CNS): For the first time in many years, McKeeva Bush has taken a completely apolitical position in his New Year message to the community. Despite being part of the coalition government that helped to secure Premier Alden McLaughlin a second term, the speaker took a very neutral position when he delivered his address to his constituents this weekend. The message, which was posted on the CIGTV website, focused on the blessings that people enjoy in Cayman and urged people to be good to each other.

Bush told the people that Cayman had fared well over the past year and that there would always be some in need more than others, as he urged people to give thanks for the successes and gifts Cayman enjoys. He urged people to be good to each other as he wished the country a Happy New Year.

Category: Politics