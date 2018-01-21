Small earthquake shakes East End

(CNS): The United States Geological Survey confirmed that an earthquake registering magnitude 4 on the Richter scale shook the waters off the coast of East End Sunday morning. The earthquake happened before 10:30 around 45 miles southeast of Grand Cayman at a depth of around 4.3 miles. This weaker quake comes less than two weeks after a 7.6 quake off the coast of Honduras triggered a tsunami scare in our area. There was no such alert following this latest closer but smaller earthquake.

Category: Science & Nature, Weather