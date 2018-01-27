Ships calling on Cayman have failed heath inspections

(CNS): In 2017 a record number of cruise ships failed health and safety inspections, including ships that make regular calls in Grand Cayman. The data was collected by the US Centers for Disease Control, which was then analysed by financial marketing and media firm MarketWatch, which concluded that the cruise industry needs to clean up its ships. Over the twelve months, 14 ships failed to reach the pass grade of at least 86 points out of 100, compared to just two in 2016.

The violations behind the failing grades range from minor incidents, such as improper storage of cleaning equipment, to catering crews working while suffering from gastrointestinal illness.

Carnival Cruise Lines operated five of the ships that received failing grades in November and December last year, and a sixth ship in the Carnival fleet is also said to have failed an inspection this month. The health and safety infractions included fruit flies around the buffet, problems with cleaning solutions and storing clean coffee carafes next to soiled items. Since the failed inspections, three of the ships were re-inspected and passed.

But MarketWatch analysed the reports and found that even ships that pass the inspection may still receive citations. One ship that received a 100% score was cited for storing boxes of fruit juice near raw egg shells and for one crew member working while showing symptoms of gastroenteritis.

Incidents of illness outbreaks aboard cruise ships are not necessarily correlated with failed grades on inspections, as a ship’s crew isn’t always to blame for the spread of an illness among people on board. The CDC reported eleven outbreaks of gastrointestinal illnesses aboard cruise ships last year, but only two of those incidents occurred on ships that had received failing grades at some point in the year.

The programme only has jurisdiction over ships that make port in the US and the failed health inspections come as the number of cruisers reaches record highs. Over 27 million passengers are expected to travel on cruise ships this year, according to industry data.

Category: Business, Tourism