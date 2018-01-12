Second man charged in East End drug haul robbery

(CNS): A 53-year-old Bodden Town man charged yesterday with various offences in connection with an incident at an East End resort in December, where staff were threatened after a cocaine haul washed up on the beach. He was the second person arrested in the Christmas Eve case, in which a masked man armed with a machete turned up at the beach and took the drugs after a report had been made to police. Police said he was arrested on Tuesday, 9 January, and charged on Thursday, 11 January, with conspiracy to rob and conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.

Category: Crime, Police