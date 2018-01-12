Savannah and GT suffer early power failure
(CNS) UPDATED: Many people from the eastern side of George Town, Prospect, Savannah, Bodden Town and as far east as Frank Sound woke up to a power outage Friday morning. CUC has now confirmed that the power outage impacted customers from South Sound to East End. The power cut happened at 7:20am and officials said that power was restored to all of the 14,337 customers who were impacted by 8:27 am, some 67 minutes later.
CUC said more details about the interruption to supply would be released later as crews were still investigating its first major power cut of the year.
As customers’ morning preparations for school and work were disrupted after the outage, the company issued a short advisory on its website, stating that crews were working to fix it.
Category: Local News
Please wait for CUC’s explanation, it could be the vehicle examiner again.
How about you put an outage in my bill CUC??
CUC you’ve got the power………….most of the time
Third world service, first world prices
That’s some sweet deal CUC has with the government…
Thank the man from the East for that deal.
I think we’re living in World 1.1, where there is an outage every few months (or, if you’re unlucky enough to have a localised problem with the T&D network, every few weeks). Not World 3 where the power is not on often enough to call the lack of it an outage. To put it another way, your complaint is a first world complaint about living on a first world ISLAND, with the best uptime figures in the region. We have the best of a lot of things in the region and should be thankful for that, and yes it costs money.
Cold shower was nice this morning. Thanks CUC.
Leaf on the line? Helpful putting this info on the website when we have no Internet because of the outage. Nice touch.
Pathetic third world quality of basically everything here. Mixed with greed and christian fundamentalism.
Interesting to observe, but sad for the people that have no choice but to live and suffer here.
Only someone with either no experience of the third world or a misplac d sense on their own importance and entitlement could say Cayman has third world quality in basically everything. Try visiting Haiti, or even the BVI, and cry me a river. You didn’t have power during breakfast – how sh$t your world truly is. My heart bleeds. Get a sense of proportion before you compare yourself with people who have no power at all. Twat.
If you don’t like it, why do you stay?
In the middle of bathing, lights out!! CUC sucks.
3 powers outages in Red Bay in the last 3 weeks??? Waz up CUC??
