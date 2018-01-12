Savannah and GT suffer early power failure

(CNS) UPDATED: Many people from the eastern side of George Town, Prospect, Savannah, Bodden Town and as far east as Frank Sound woke up to a power outage Friday morning. CUC has now confirmed that the power outage impacted customers from South Sound to East End. The power cut happened at 7:20am and officials said that power was restored to all of the 14,337 customers who were impacted by 8:27 am, some 67 minutes later.

CUC said more details about the interruption to supply would be released later as crews were still investigating its first major power cut of the year.

As customers’ morning preparations for school and work were disrupted after the outage, the company issued a short advisory on its website, stating that crews were working to fix it.

