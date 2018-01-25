PWD: Cruise port won’t exceed $180M

(CNS): Max Jones, the director of government’s Public Works Department, which oversees the Major Projects Office (MPO), has said the cruise berthing facility would cost between $150 and $180 million, as set out in the outline business case, and he was confident that it would not exceed that price tag. Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell told the Legislative Assembly during last month’s budget debate that although he was certain that the project would not cost anything like the $300 million tag suggested by some, he did not know exactly what it would cost.

During a Public Accounts Committee open hearing on Thursday, PAC Chair Ezzard Miller asked how the MPO kept tabs on how much public projects cost, in particular the cruise project, and it was explained that the cost parameters for projects were established in the outline business cases. In the case of the cruise project, it was going to cost no more than $180 million.

Miller asked if the Major Projects Office was responsible for ensuring that estimated price tags are not exceeded. Chief Project Manager Peter Ranger explained that potential methods of dealing with a project were set out in the strategic policy case. Then, during the process of shaping the outline business case, the costs are narrowed down and checked with financial experts to ensure they are reasonable. He said the cruise project was still in-line with the OBC and the figures were not secret, as Miller had suggested, but were in the OBC.

Max Jones added that the OBC was a public document and the”construction costs” for the cruise port is currently estimated at no more than $180 million. But Jones did not say whether that would cover the cargo redevelopment as well, which is increasingly being pushed by the premier and tourism minister as further justification for the controversial project, which continues to divide the community.

Miller also asked how it was possible the piers were going to cost no more than $180 million when previous estimates for building berthing facilities, as much as seven years ago, were around $250 million. Jones said he could not vouch for the veracity of previous estimates but he was sure of the figures he had given. He said he was confident, based on the information from the marine engineers and experts currently working on the project, that the OBC price tag for the project was accurate.

Government is expected to move towards the official tender for the project under a public-private partnership model, where government claims it will not be paying directly for the facility. According to the premier, the tourism ministry is still in talks with the cruise lines, as it was the previous PPM-led administration’s policy position that has now been adopted by the Unity government, that the facility will be funded entirely through passenger fees and that there will be no upland element.

Although Jones, as a senior public servant, said he was confident of the $180m price tag, Minister Kirkconnell has not been as confident about making any public declarations about the costs. In November, during the budget debates, he would not say how much the project would cost because he did not know. He said that the final cost would not be known until after a bidder had been selected, when the financing model was established and the final design revealed.

Although government has reportedly gone through a pre-qualification process, no details have been made public, which was another issue that Miller raised regarding the amount of secrecy that still surrounds major capital projects in Cayman. Miller, who is also the opposition leader, said that because bids are still opened and discussed behind closed doors and only the winner revealed, the public has no way of knowing why one contractor was selected over another and whether it was a good choice.

He said he had attempted to get government to accept an amendment to relevant legislation last year that would have seen the tendering process become much more transparent but the government refused to accept it. However, he believed that a policy change was all that was required to create a genuinely open and public process.

