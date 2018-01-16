Public urged to follow laws to protect fish

(CNS): The Department of Environment (DoE) has said that at this time of year a number of rules are in place designed to help protect the marine life around the Cayman Islands that remains under threat. The department is urging people who are going fishing to follow the laws, which apply to all individuals and businesses, and should be kept in mind when the public is planning fishing trips. “Our goal is to promote a sustainable recreational fishery that will serve the public for years into the future,” said DoE Senior Research Officer John Bothwell.

“Refraining from taking marine life when they are spawning is a major component of a sustainable fishery. It is one of the reasons why the Cayman Islands, and other fisheries jurisdictions around the world, have closed and open seasons, along with bag and size limits, for marine life that is at risk of being overfished.”

Fish and other marine life in local waters is at increasing risk from multiple global threats, from climate change such as coral bleaching to invasive species like the lionfish which pose significant challenges for conservationists. Protecting marine resources from over fishing, however, is possible with the support of the fishing community.

Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour’s comments about the environment have been less than supportive so far, having largely been about overturning the National Conservation Law, but he also called for people to respect the rules. “It is vital that we respect the fishery rules of the Cayman Islands to ensure that our children and future generations continue to enjoy and benefit from the fruits of the sea,” he said.



However, at this point, the ministry has shown no indication that it has plans to help in the battle for marine protection, as plans for the implementation of enhanced marine parks do not appear to be on its current agenda.

The rules that remain in place to protect fish include year round fishing bans on sharks and rays. Nassau groupers are also protected at this time of year, as the closed season began on 1 December and will last until 30 April. Anyone who takes, purchases, receives, offers for sale, exchange or donation, or possesses, or permits another person to take Nassau grouper (Epinephelus striatus) from Cayman Islands waters during this time commits an offence.

Conservation experts advise fisher-people who accidentally catch sharks, rays, under-sized fish or groupers during the closed season to release them, even if they are injured during the catch. For sharks, simply cut the line as close to the hook as is safe. Using circle hooks when fishing makes releasing undersized fish or protected species like Nassau grouper, stingrays, or sharks easier. Having a release rig ready to use when fishing in water more than 75-feet deep also makes it easier to release protected species.

Meanwhile, it is currently open season on several shell fish, including spiny lobsters, which can be caught until the end of February. But lobster catchers are reminded that the minimum size take is a six-inch tail length. The bag limit is three per person or six per boat per day, whichever is less. Anyone who takes, purchases, receives, offers for sale, exchange or donation, or possesses, or permits another person to take more than three lobsters from Cayman Islands waters commits an offence.

Queen conch and whelks can also be taken until the end of April but people are limited to five conch each or 10 per boat, per day, and two-and-a-half gallons in the shell or two-and-a-half pounds of processed whelks per person per day. Anyone breaching these limits commits an offense.

Chitons, periwinkles and bleeding teeth as well as echinoderms, including starfish, sea eggs/urchins, sea cucumbers and sand dollars, may not be taken from Cayman Islands waters at any time. The wearing of gloves while snorkelling is also banned and divers cannot take any marine life other than lionfish while scuba diving.

Anyone who suspects a marine offence may be happening can call 911 for immediate response, or DoE conservation officers directly:

Grand Cayman: 916-4271

Cayman Brac: 926-0136

Little Cayman: 925-0185.

Information that is not time-sensitive, can be reported anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers, by calling 800-TIPS (800-8477). This is a free, local call in the Cayman Islands, but it is answered by the Crime Stoppers call centre in Miami, so you can stay anonymous. The person who answers your call will not be able to recognise your voice.

National Conservation Law brochures and Marine Park maps and other rules can be downloaded from the DoE website .

For more information on all of the closed seasons and other conservation rules, contact the DoE on 949-8469 or email [email protected].

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature