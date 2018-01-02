Prowler charged over suspicious behaviour

(CNS): A 41-year-old man from George Town was charged Tuesday with criminal trespass after CCTV footage of his attempts to break into a car in Prospect at the weekend were circulated on CNS and social media. Police said that the man was also suspected of attempting to break into a property in Patrick’s Island around 2:30am Saturday after he was seen in that area acting suspiciously by police on patrol and was arrested.

After his arrest, the RCIPS received the CCTV footage regarding what was said to be at least two attempts by the man to break into a car on Poindexter Road in George Town, and he was also arrested regarding that matter before he was charged this morning.

He is due to appear in court later today, police said.

Category: Crime, Police