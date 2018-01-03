Theresa Green writes: The issue of climate change and how it impacts life across the world is likely to be one of the biggest issues in 2018 and Cayman will be facing its own challenges regarding the environment in the year ahead as the current Government of National Unity takes aim at the National Conservation Law. The premier, the environment minister and the majority of MLAs on both sides of the Legislative Assembly have made it clear that, like many politicians the world over, they support profit over planet.

This means that Cayman’s natural resources are under serious threat at a time when scientists are warning that their previous estimations about the timelines and impact climate change will have on the Earth have been too conservative.

The extreme weather events over recent years are just an early taste of what is to come all over the world. Cayman has its own unique challenges to face, not least the threat of rising sea levels, at a time when politicians want to reduce the power of the conservation law to allow for more development.

With the premier referring to the law throughout this year as “ridiculous”, his new environment minister appearing to have little knowledge or understanding about environmental issues, a councillor determined to prevent the much-needed expansion of the marine parks, and an opposition apparently cheering on government’s planned attack on the conservation law, the island faces some very real challenges to the environment over the next 12 months.

The attack on the NCL by government probably has its roots in the George Town cruise port project because of the potential massive destruction to the marine environment it presents and the need to eliminate the legal barriers the law poses to it. It is also fuelled, no doubt, by the special interest of developers, more of whom appear to have the ear of the political leaders following the partnership of the PPM and UDP that led to the current coalition government.

While these political leaders appear to have no love for conservation, the broader public seems to understand that profit before planet is not likely to be in their best interests and there is an incredible amount of quiet and determined support for the National Conservation Law in Cayman.

Many Caymanians still recognise that the natural beauty of these islands remains a valuable resource that belongs to everyone and are uneasy that it is at constant risk and under threat from a limited number of developers who profit from development, with little trickle-down benefit, regardless of the constant misleading claims from our politicians.

The short-term profits that investors and developers make, the limited number of jobs created and the marginal economic boost that reaches only a handful of local businesses must be weighed against the long-term and significant natural losses that have a much wider negative impact.

The cost of numerous natural global disasters this year, fuelled in their intensity, if not directly caused, by climate change are estimated to be over $306 billion, according to insurance experts — far higher than the annual average of the past decade. Scientists have been sounding the alarm about climate change for years and the things they began predicting decades ago are now happening around us.

From more intense damaging hurricanes to massive flooding, these events are partly caused by man’s influence on the planet, including pollution and over development, and it will be up to mankind to mitigate the situation before it is too late — and watering down rather than improving conservation legislation is not the way to go about it.

Speaking about the 2017 disasters with the US media recently, Kevin Trenberth, a climate scientist with the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said that scientists have been giving warnings that are not being heeded. He said the choices facing us are to mitigate by slowing or preferably stopping climate change through mitigation, adapting the way we build or suffering the consequences.

“In Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, and Santa Rosa, it is clear that the people have chosen the last option,” he said.

The majority of people in Cayman do not want to face the last of those choices, even if their politicians do and 2018 will be the year that the public must stand up for the environment protect the legislation and demand that developers and the government conserve and protect what remains of our natural resources.

Democracy is not just about election day and Cayman can ill afford to wait for the emergence of a green political movement. It will be down to the people to make it clear to their representatives that preserving the profit of a few should not undermine the efforts of conservation for the many.

