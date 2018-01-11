Premier’s office has no records of Unity gov’t deal

(CNS): The premier’s office has told CNS that it holds no documents, records or correspondence in relation to the deal between the PPM, the CDP and independent members that led to the formation of the current coalition government. The Government of National Unity emerged several days after the May general election, when no single party or group secured an overall majority. Premier Alden McLaughlin had indicated that once the agreement with his former political adversary, McKeeva Bush, was finalised, it would be made public. But seven months later, nothing has been released about the basis of that deal.

The only document that has been made public is the short press statement signed and released by both Bush and McLaughlin on 26 May stating that they had agreed to work together. It was understood that the agreement at that point was for Bush to support McLaughlin to remain as the premier while he would become speaker.

However, shortly after signing the press statement with McLaughlin, even before the day was out, Bush went into talks with the independent members and struck another deal to become premier instead. However, that didn’t last either and after several days of backroom horse-trading between the CDP, the PPM and the independents, the deal which resulted in the current political line-up emerged.

Alongside Tara Rivers, the independent member for West Bay South who was already in the PPM camp, independent MLAs Dwayne Seymour (BTE) and Austin Harris (Prospect) agreed to join the coalition led by McLaughlin, but the basis on which the final government was agreed has never been made public.

In October CNS made a media request to the premier and others for details of the agreement underpinning the Government of National Unity, which was ignored. After a follow-up request and a long wait for a reply that never came, we opted for a freedom of information request.

Officials in the premier’s office responded to that request this week telling CNS that it holds no documents relating to the agreement.

Jana Pouchie-Bush, the information manager in the office of the premier, said that “the Cayman Islands Government is not privy to discussions or agreements that led to the formation of the elected government. These occurred prior to a government being formed and sworn in.”

She went on to say that with the exception of the signed letter that was given to the governor saying that the members had agreed to form a government, there are no other documents held by the office and no other agreement has been signed. She also said the only formally agreed policy documents are the Strategic Policy Statement and Budget.

While the government presented those documents and laid out its plans and ambitions for the next four years, there has still been no details released about what policies were dropped or included by the coalition members based on the five different campaign promises.

While it is clear that Seymour, who promised that if elected he would introduce a moratorium on work permits on day one, has abandoned that campaign promise, it is not clear what other campaign promises are going to be broken in the interest of a stable government. Nor is it clear what other commitments, promises or conditions, political or otherwise, are underpinning the current coalition.

At present, the surprising coalition between McLaughlin and Bush appears to be holding, and the men seem to have been able to put aside their previous animosity for more than seven months. Their previous relationship had been so strained the men were locked in a legal battle, which also appears to have been put aside since the formation of this Unity government.

Bush, who is now speaker of the House, filed legal action against the government, of which he is now a part, in 2015, relating to his trial and acquittal of charges alleging he had abused his government credit card in casinos during the previous 2009-2012 UDP government, which he led.

Bush accused former governor Duncan Taylor of being involved in a conspiracy to unlawfully topple him from office when he was premier over the credit card case. In a private member’s motion that he attempted to get on the floor of the LA relating to the case, he also implied that McLaughlin was part of that conspiracy. In response McLaughlin had demanded an apology and a retraction, and when none came, the premier filed suit.

That was more than two years ago and it appears that all of these legal cases have now either been dropped or placed on hold.

