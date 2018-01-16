Premier to deliver address at 15th CEO conference

(CNS): The premier will be making his first major public address of the year at the Fidelity CEO conference next month. It is a long-held tradition for the leaders of Cayman to deliver a state of the nation type speech, looking both back and forward, at this conference, though Alden McLaughlin has made few public speeches since his re-election in May outside of the Legislative Assembly. This year the annual conference will be examining the current shift away from global integration through a variety of speakers on subjects from Brexit and the disintegrating post-war international era to Digital currency and energy trends.

The line-up for the conference includes biotechnology expert Jamie Metzl, global economist Diego Zuluaga Laguna, futurist and trend spotter Ericah Orange, energy expert Dr Kent Moors. Keith Miller, a legal virtual currency and blockchain expert, will also be giving a presentation and and Governor Helen Kilpatrick will open the conference.

The CEO conference has been running for fifteen years and each year it engages global experts to provide a forecast of the key social, economic and political issues with the goal of educating, informing and provoking the local community, including politicians and business leaders. The conference is designed to provide an understanding of the global forces that impact the lives and businesses of those residing and doing business in the Cayman Islands, organisers said in a release.

The title this year is “Global Integration or Dis-Integration?: Surviving the Challenge”, and Brett Hill, Fidelity Cayman’s President and CEO explained what that means.

“Our global foundation has shifted and political unrest continues to cause organisations to question their role in today’s global economy and how they can adapt. From currency and financial structures to environmental and social impacts, change is on the horizon,” Hill said. “Our Cayman community is small but significant and these global economic factors inevitably affect our local economy and the businesses within it. CEO brings this high level conversation and industry experts to our table provoking a localized viewpoint and discussion.”

The full day Fidelity CEO conference takes place on Thursday 1 February at the Kimpton Seafire Resort.

