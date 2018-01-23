Premier signals radical shift in immigration

(CNS): The premier has said the coming changes in his ministry to establish a National Human Resources Department will be a “radical shift” in how government deals with the issue of immigration and the local workforce. Since the formation of the Government of National Unity in the wake of the elections, Premier Alden McLaughlin has indicated on several occasions that addressing this issue is a priority for this new administration and he told members of the Chamber of Commerce last week that a review of immigration legislation was already underway.

But despite previous assurances that the changes to immigration and labour processes would be done in consultation with the business community, Chamber President Kyle Broadhurst noted in his own address at Wednesday’s lunch event that the organisation had not yet been consulted about the plans.

“We need to work collaboratively,” he told the audience. “At this time, there has been limited private sector involvement in this initiative. Given that the private sector supports change and it is the private sector which will be asked to adhere to and implement new policies and procedures, it cannot be that a new system is implemented without consultation. To do so runs the risk of simply creating new problems and uncertainty.”

Broadhurst said there had to be “open and frank dialogue to ensure that the changes are proportionate and effective”. He said it may be that the government wasn’t ready yet to present its proposals to the private sector for discussion, but he urged government to confirm its commitment to dialogue soon and well before implementation, as he raised concerns that whatever changes there are do not stop businesses getting the labour they need.

In his address McLaughlin said there would be consultation with the private sector. He said the aim was to encompass the main administrative functions related to immigration — processing applications for the grant of work permits, permanent residency, and Caymanian status and the relevant functions relating to the labour market — into one place.

“This will not merely be an exercise of rearranging the bureaucratic deck chairs, merging functional aspects of the National Workforce Development Agency and the Department of Immigration. It is clear that a radical shift is necessary in order to modernise the strategies, services and processes if we are to build effective workforce readiness skills in conjunction with an efficient, fair and transparent work permit and permanent residency regime,” the premier said. “Work has already started to review the existing Immigration Law and Regulations and fix identified issues.”

The premier added that the “problems are complex” and the “fix is not simple but we are committed to providing the people of these islands with a modern, fair and workable immigration system”.

Broadhurst had raised a number of concerns in his speech that illustrate the fear of the business community about how immigration would be changed, but he also emphasised the need to protect local workers. But given the size of the local job market versus the local labour force, he made it clear the private sector would always need clear access to overseas workers.

Talking about the need for an honest dialogue in Cayman about labour issues, he said it was common ground that there is currently “dissatisfaction on all fronts”.

“Business needs certainty in order to be able to be successful,” Broadhurst stated. “Arbitrary decisions, or unclear requirements or policies, creates uncertainty and makes it harder for businesses to compete. At the same time, there are complaints that Caymanians are not being provided opportunities for employment or to advance. Both sides want these matters addressed.”

Pointing out the need to work from facts rather than anecdotal evidence, he said that with around 1,500 unemployed people, it was time to see what the barriers to work are for individuals. Given that Cayman would always need expat workers, he said, the community should not fall into the trap of thinking that there must be a “Caymanian in every job”, which was not possible, but rather having a “job for every Caymanian”.

