Premier rails against lack of praise
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin told a room full of business delegates that things were going very well for Cayman but took aim at populist rhetoric, negative public comments and a critical local media for not shouting from the rooftops about Cayman’s success story. The leader of the current Unity government began his speech at the annual Chamber of Commerce Legislative Lunch Thursday by playing comments made by economist Maria Dukharan during a recent webcast saying Cayman was “the best run economy in the whole Caribbean”.
But he questioned why people from overseas were the ones talking up the country and its achievements when those here delivered a negative and critical message.
“Why do we not say these things loudly and proudly for ourselves? Why are we so consistently negative about our country? Why do so many in the media seem to delight in criticizing all things Caymanian?” the premier asked rhetorically as he started his speech. “I am not suggesting that Cayman is perfect and that there are not issues we need to address and things we need to fix. Nor am I underestimating the threats to our continued success. But I do believe Cayman is a hugely successful story that we should all celebrate and shout from the rooftops, ” he added.
He said Cayman’s economy was founded on the strong entrepreneurial spirit of Caymanians and a willingness to embrace the contributions of the expatriate community, but criticised those who “espouse anti-business sentiment or choose to talk down the contribution of non-Caymanians”. He took aim at those who “do not believe that Caymanians must be given opportunities to participate in the economic success”, claiming that they all fail to understand the lessons of history and risk undermining future prosperity.
“You will not hear those things from me or members of my government,” he told the business audience. “Others may play for what they believe to be short-term populist appeal but the real task of political leaders is to take the right course of action for the long-term prosperity of our country and its people.”
He also raised the fear that the financial sector remains under real threat from “those who would like nothing better than to bring the Cayman Islands’ financial services industry down”. He justified increased spending on CIMA and the financial services ministry in the recent budget as a way of addressing the threat, which was “politically motivated”, and said government was doing all it could to address the challenge.
During an address in which he largely rehashed his Strategic Policy and Budget Statement and made no new announcements of note, the premier said Cayman’s success had not happened by chance but because of “strong leadership, fiscal responsibility and private sector led growth”.
He added that “things are going very well, but the reality is that there is a lot more to do” as the country still faced challenges. He drew what he said was the distinction between “the direction my government is taking and the views of those who, through rhetoric, would undermine the business community and the contribution that expatriates, working alongside Caymanians, make both to our economy and our society”.
However, while he said that he fundamentally disagreed with their conclusions, there was is a “kernel of truth at the heart of the arguments of some naysayers and prophets of doom”.
The premier told the audience that the success story was built upon the implicit understanding that Caymanians must have an opportunity to participate in and benefit from economic growth and described an “economic contract” that included opportunities and the obligations between wealth creators and the people.
“There are those, even among elected legislators, who, it appears, would rather be king of nothing than prince of something. To all in this room, I say that as political and business leaders, it falls to us to ensure that no one feels left behind, serving as prey to those who want to stir them up to become part of a ‘tearing down’ of all we have built. We cannot allow that to happen,” he stated.
McLaughlin claimed that his government and business leaders were “not building an economy to only benefit business or an elite few. But we are building opportunities for all Caymanians who too must be beneficiaries of a buoyant Cayman economy.”
That, he said, meant people had to have the opportunity to work, and although local unemployment had fallen from the 2011 peak of 10%, it was still too high, with 6.2% of local workers without a job, in “an economy as successful as ours”, as he repeated his hopes for full Caymanian employment.
“In the short-term, this means ensuring fair access for Caymanians in the labour market and creating chances for those who would otherwise find it difficult to take advantage of the available opportunities for employment,” he said. He said that in the longer term, the education system had to provide young people with the skills they needed, which were both down to government.
“However, it is the private sector that will create the jobs that are needed and it is you in this room who can give Caymanians the opportunities I believe they deserve,” the premier said, pointing to comments made earlier by President Kyle Broadhurst that the Chamber plans to help strengthen education, employment opportunities and workforce development for Caymanians.
“I do not believe that I have heard this commitment stated so clearly by the Chamber before and so I respond in kind by committing my government to work closely in partnership with you and your members to realise this jointly held ambition,” he told the audience of largely Chamber members.
McLaughlin said his government was showing the political leadership that Dukharan described as part of Cayman’s economic success, as he urged the business community to support the administration and asked them to invest in the jobs that Caymanians need.
“I believe that if the political and business leaders of our country work together there is little that we cannot achieve,” he said. Closing off his address, he claimed that he was working very well with his coalition colleagues in the Unity government and thanked them for their “workmanlike approach”.
Does this remind anyone else of Alden And Mac?
Below are the most common traits found in people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder
An insatiable appetite for the attention of others
Extreme feelings of jealousy
An expectation of special treatment
Exaggerating achievements, talents, and importance
Extreme sensitivity and a tendency to be easily hurt and to feel rejected with little provocation
Difficulty maintaining healthful relationships
Fantasizing about their own intelligence, success, power, and appearance
An ability to take advantage of others to achieve a goal, without regret or conscience
A lack empathy, or ability to understand and share the feelings of others, and a tendency to disregard others’ feelings
A belief that only certain people can understand their uniqueness
A tendency to consider themselves as skilled in romance
Responding to criticism with anger, humiliation, and shame
Seeking out praise and positive reinforcement from others
An expectation that others will agree with them and go along with what they want
Whatever they crave or yearn for must be “the best”
Others may see narcissists’ goals as selfish ones. They may describe the person as self-obsessed, arrogant, tough-minded, and lacking emotion.
The only ones enjoying that prosperity of which you speak is living up West Bay Road Bobo. By the way, the negative backlash against the financial services is towards the money hungry bigots who run the law firms calling the shots. They do not like anything Caymanian, that is where the real problem is not the media.
“It’s the economy, stupid.” The costs of living and doing business are too high for locals to feel prosperous and they blame that on you because you could reduce both and you won’t.
This is the Trump era
our leaders demand our respect, submission and now our praise
whether they deserve it or not
they don’t want advisers or policy changes
they want sycophants and worshipers
these 4 years of Trump can’t be over too quickly
He is beginning to sound like cry baby Trump.
Narcissistic Personality Disorder look it up most of these so called leaders have a touch of it
Increase in crime, people being mugged on the street and shot at. Consistent increase in prices of items bought locally while many firms and corporations have not given a salary increase for years. I mean I am glad that a US tourist can now pre-clear Cayman immigration in Miami, but would rather have had that time, energy and funds be spent on something that makes a difference in the every day life of residents on the Island.
The tourists make all the difference in the world on this Island. They feed you and your Gov.
If you have to ask why there is so much negativity, then perhaps you are unfit to lead
This man and his cohorts live in La La Land and have severe cases of Ostrich Syndrome. They might also have severe cases of amnesia as those making noise are the very ones who put them in when they were promised changes (to the majority that is; not their select buddies)………Its changed alright Alden, by getting worse. If he would grow a pair and bring our local Mafias back down to planet Earth with respect to the cost of living then people might actually have something good to say and feel like they are moving forward rather than figuring out how they are going to make it to the end of the month. Until then we will continue to bend over and take it I guess and pretend like everything is ok…..
Hope you like my new moniker Alden,
Let’s just say you inspire me
Alden, you will always have criticism. Just keep doing what is best for the island and let everything else fall into place.
Is that you Alden? If not I think you have misspelled “start” as “keep”
It’s probably one of his many yes men or Big Mac or a Kirkbot
You so arrogant you cannot understand why so many local people do not support you while you are destroying their future? Balance, you speak of balance? Bullshit! Your actions are totally inconsistent with your words.
That describes Alden and his political career better than anything else I’ve seen written.
Oh so we’re adopting Trump’s egotistical need for praise now? Let their works speak for themselves! Soon we’ll be attacking the “fake news” media, will we Alden? Sorry I forgot, you already did that!!
Alden’s ego has landed. Praise him or be charged with treason!!!
When in other countries, I do nothing but promote Cayman and its financial services sector, and tourism to anyone who will listen, because the message is generally good. Behind our own doors we need to be critical of ourselves and answer questions. Many questions remain unanswered, hidden behind an opaque cloud of secrecy when we they should be in the public domain. Even more would be behind that smoke screen if it was not for the free press, such as CNS. All leaders in recent years have been guilty, like Trump, of craving praise whilst failing to see that the very things they hide from view are what causes suspicion and distrust. Open up, all of you, get rid of corruption (and that is only too obviously going on) and your praises will be sung here too.
9
He’s not related to Trump by any chance…….
Perhaps living in Cayman and seeing the rise in violent crime and road rage and the lack of governmental problem solving like the dump (handed over to Dart) or the cruise dock (government has no final cost price for that project) does this instill confidence in this government?
Maybe if you have a place at the trough.
Now the danger of Trump and his rhetoric emerges, world leaders now demand positive coverage and discount negative coverage as fake news or hysteria. Mr Premier, have you ever thought that maybe the news here tends to take a negative slant to you and your government because most of your policies are focused on improving the interactions of tourists and outsiders while your people pick up the scraps and continue living the way we have for years, the cost of living is high, education standards are low, the government doesn’t even seem to be able to get trash collection together. MLAs are more concerned about praying and what persons are wearing in schools than actually getting any work done.
The systems in place in Cayman are failing and the islands are not diversifying our resources and incomes, crime is not being addressed the way it should (in fact your government refuses to even acknowledge crime exists for the most part)
The LA is barely in session, explain to me what has been done in the house since you were elected, nearly 8 months ago, what has been changed to have a positive effect on the Caymanian people?
Remind me how many sessions has the LA had since May and then tell me if your pay corresponds with those numbers you are paid whether you sit on your “shy” ass or not
and for you Right wing, conservative anti-intellectual apologists
You Trumptards keep enabling this type of behavior where the media is attacked for reporting the truth, and soon Mac, Alden and everyone else on the island will be calling everything fake news too.
This portion of the comment is addressed at CNS
Y’all need to cut the shit and hold this man’s feet to the flames, I want reports on everything that is being done in the LA, and in government, I want him to feel the political pressure to get things done, for too long governments in Cayman have been allowed to skate by for 3 years and then spend the last 6 months before the election actually being around and doing things.
You have a responsibility to report the truth and so far I have little complaints, but I feel like you could be doing a lot more and reporting more invasive and relevant stories.
Good leaders don’t toot their own horns because they don’t have to.
The jobs are there but Alden the Destroyer’s policies (created with the prior help of side-kick Micro) of work permits for everyone that can pay and PR for whoever files have ensured they will never be available to Caymanians. I truly feel for the young Caymanians trying to find positions or advance in the current environment created by him where the expatriates are the entitled. Three more years of his rhetoric and there will definitely be nothing left for Caymanians.
You are the kind of people he was talking about.
Alden McLaughlin is just like McKeeva Bush they have sold out the country and Caymanians. Look at his actions and policies that benefit everyone except Caymanians. All for themselves do not be fooled.
Qualifying for PR is hard. It’s a legal process designed by Caymanians with many hurdles, not least of which, requalifying for an advertised job for 8 consecutive years. You, and others, really need to check yourselves before insulting people that have lived side-by-side among you for 8 years, have proven their worth, and are here to stay.
Well duh…outsiders are praising our success as you and them seem to be the only ones benefiting.
