Premier accuses CJ of not having a plan

(CNS): Comments by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie about government’s failure to address the much-needed court-house were refuted by the premier during his Chamber of Commerce Legislative Lunch speech Thursday, though he acknowledged the much-needed facility has been under discussion for a decade. While Alden McLaughlin said he agreed with the chief justice about the court-house being a pressing issue, he said that so too was the need for a new police station, as he accused Justice Smellie of not having a plan or specific property in mind and said that government had to make choices.

“Government found it difficult to agree to a request to allocate a sum as large as $4 million to purchase land for a new courthouse when, despite the many attempts, there are no agreed plans for any such facility, where there is no specific property being considered, and where government already owns acres of crown land that can be used for a new modern court facility,” he said in response to being taken to task bu the top judge on Wednesday.

McLaughlin said government had plans to replace the West Bay Police station as well as provide for a new headquarters for the RCIPS in George Town, which have also been under consideration for more than a decade. He hit back at the chief justice, who had accused government of not taking the situation at the courts seriously, pointing to the “demonstration of indifference by government” by cutting out the funding for a land purchase and failing “to understand the true nature of the difficulties confronting the administration” of justice given the inadequate existing facilities.

The premier hit back, “Contrary to the chief justice’s assertion, there is no lack of vision on government’s part. Instead there is a keen sense of fiscal responsibility and the recognition that at this point the Cayman Islands Government simply cannot afford to spend between $150 million and $180 million on a court facility, ” he said. “While we fully acknowledge the urgent need for additional modern court facilities, the price tag will have to be substantially less than what has previously been proposed.”

McLaughlin said government must make choices and so not everyone will be happy. “Government did allocate $845,000 in the current budget to take the court-house project forward. This money essentially serves as a placeholder, allowing government and the chief justice to come to a reasonable compromise on a location, a structure that is fit for purpose and, importantly, one that the country can afford,” he added.

Indicating that government’s focus in the criminal justice system is further up the crime chain, the premier reminded the audience that the 2018/19 budget has provision for 75 new police officers to be hired over the next three years.

“Both businesses and citizens want to live and work in safe communities and so government is supporting and funding the RCIPS to improve its abilities in crime prevention and security, including community policing and improved border protection,” he said.

“We are also working with the UK to create a new border protection service. This is a vital step forward in our work to counter illegal immigration and organized crime, including the smuggling of weapons and drugs into and out of Cayman. There will also be improvements to our search-and-rescue services to help save the lives of those in trouble at sea,” the premier added.

