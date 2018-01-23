Police seeking teen school runaway
(CNS): Police are appealing to the community for assistance in finding a 13-year-old girl who ran away from school on Friday. Hayleigh Sciamonte absconded from John Gray High School during the morning’s lessons on 19 January and her caregivers have not seen her since then. Hayleigh went missing at least twice last summer after she ran away from the Francis Bodden Girls Home, She was found on both occasions in West Bay.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Local News
Timely AMBER alerts (ie. not four days later) are another reason to have a functional Wireless Emergency Alert network in the Cayman Islands. Whom ever is harbouring these minor children and concealing them from their legal guardians, needs to be charged, and made an example of. Far too many of these for a population of our size.
28
2
Except the government and the general public don’t seem to care when this happens
This is basically a weekly event
1
0