Police seeking teen school runaway

(CNS): Police are appealing to the community for assistance in finding a 13-year-old girl who ran away from school on Friday. Hayleigh Sciamonte absconded from John Gray High School during the morning’s lessons on 19 January and her caregivers have not seen her since then. Hayleigh went missing at least twice last summer after she ran away from the Francis Bodden Girls Home, She was found on both occasions in West Bay.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News