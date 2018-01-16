Police on the scene of George Town shooting

| 15/01/2018 | 1 Comment

(CNS): Police are at the scene of a shooting that happened at around 6:30 this evening on Eastern Avenue near to the junction of Avon Way. One man has been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, a spokesperson from the RCIPS confirmed in a brief alert about the shooting. Eastern Avenue was partially closed briefly but it is now open as police being their investigation into the violence. Check back to CNS for more on this incident later.

Tags: , , ,

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    15/01/2018 at 8:57 pm

    eastern avenue should be renamed little kingston…..
    cig need to enforce laws regarding derelict buildings and buildings with no planning….




    0



    0
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«
»