Police on the scene of George Town shooting

(CNS): Police are at the scene of a shooting that happened at around 6:30 this evening on Eastern Avenue near to the junction of Avon Way. One man has been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, a spokesperson from the RCIPS confirmed in a brief alert about the shooting. Eastern Avenue was partially closed briefly but it is now open as police being their investigation into the violence. Check back to CNS for more on this incident later.

Category: Crime, Police