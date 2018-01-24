Murder suspect bailed by police

(CNS) UPDATED: Police have now confirmed that the man who was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murdering Omar Bailey (28) on Saturday night has been released. The RCIPS raised concerns about reprisals after a man was identified on social media as the killer. The 27-year-old George Town man was bailed as the investigation continues, and police stated Wednesday, “There is currently insufficient evidence to charge any suspects.”

The police added that photos of an alleged suspect had “been irresponsibly circulated on social media”, and as a result they warned the public against taking any action due to an assumption of his guilt.

“Due to the images that have been circulated on social media which were accompanied by comments and statements alleging the guilt of this individual, we are very concerned about the threat of reprisals against this individual,” said Superintendent Pete Lansdown. “We would like to remind the public that the presumption of innocence is given at all times and that any unlawful acts, regardless of motivation, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The victim was gunned down in a car park on Eastern Avenue, George Town, on Saturday night and police confirmed his identity as Alanzo Navarro Bailey, also known as Omar, earlier today.

The Jamaican father of two young children was a local resident who worked in the construction industry and lived in West Bay. He was shot multiple times outside a barber’s shop in a plaza not far from the junction of Eastern Avenue and Shedden Road, in George Town on Saturday night.

