Police arrest suspect in Saturday night killing

(CNS): A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Jamaican man on Saturday night on Eastern Avenue, George Town. The victim, who is the first person to be murdered in Cayman this year, was 28 years old and lived in Cayman. He has still not been identified by police, though his name and pictures have been circulating on social media since he was killed. He was said to have been shot several times in a car park not far from the junction of Shedden Road.

The suspect, who remains in custody, is also believed to be a Jamaican national living on Grand Cayman.

Meanwhile, police have still not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting on Monday night, also on Shedden Road. Local musician Dexter Bodden was shot in the stomach by a lone gunman as he arrived home and was getting out of his car around 6:30 in the evening. The RCIPS confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. There is no indication that the incidents are related.

Category: Crime, Police