Police arrest dozens over outstanding warrants

(CNS): Senior RCIPS officers are urging members of the public with outstanding warrants and unpaid fines to deal with their court business before they are arrested. The warning comes after officers made dozens of arrests last week during a warrant operation. Between 6am and 2pm on Thursday, officers executed 31 warrants at people’s homes and workplaces. Most were for failing to pay fines or appear in court for various criminal offenses, such as theft, possession of cocaine, and traffic infractions, including dangerous driving.

“Being served with a warrant is never convenient or pleasant for anyone,” said Chief Inspector Frank Owens. “No one wants to be located at their place of work and arrested, but it does happen. We therefore ask the public to take care of their court business promptly,” he added.

When a warrant is executed, a person is taken into custody at the Fairbanks Detention Centre, where they are booked and either must pay a fine, be bailed or taken to court. Police will be continuing these warrant operations and are advising members of the public who know they have outstanding warrants or fines to go to the courts office in order to have them resolved.

