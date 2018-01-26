PAC pats CFOs on back for ‘job well done’

(CNS): Chief financial officers from government departments were congratulated by the chair of the Public Accounts Committee this week for a “job well done” after achieving clean audits for the first time since government changed its accounting system more than 12 years ago. Although appearing before PAC is not often a pleasant experience for senior civil servants, at a special meeting Wednesday, Ezzard Miller led MLAs in lauding the unqualified audits for the 2016 accounts and patting the government officials on the back.

Miller said Deputy Governor Franz Manderson had taken the heat over the problems, and from 2012 had set an example for the civil service to follow.

The DG thanked Miller for his uncompromising leadership, for PAC setting a high standard that did not tolerate second class civil service performance, and for reiterating that excellence is the key component of the Cayman Islands Government model. Manderson lauded the “exceptional job” by so many public entities to reduce criticism against civil service. He said it was a step towards the vision envisaged in government’s Five Year Strategic Plan for a world class civil service.

Acting Auditor General Garnet Harrison, who has seen several auditor generals come and go and has been working with government departments to get them on track for years, said that in the last five audit years the number of unqualified opinions has increased from 49% to 83%. Within core government in 2012, only six out of 15 ministries, portfolios and offices had unqualified audits, whereas in the year ending 30 June 2016, 11 out of 15 entities had unqualified audits to date.

“With the quality of the financial statements getting better, this enhances the financial accountability for those entities. In the past we noted this financial accountability was lacking for a large portion of the past 13 years since the implementation of the PMFL. There is still a ways to go, but good progress is being made,” Harrison said.

The auditors are now encouraging financial departments to improve the content of information, making it more useful for the decision-makers and the wider public. This financial year also saw an increase in the number of public departments that provided annual reports, with the numbers for the first time giving a clearer picture for the public.

“This was an important step for government to make in providing greater accountability of information to the Legislative Assembly and public,” said Harrison. “The annual reports help explain what activities these entities undertook and contextualise and explain the financial results by telling the reader what they achieved for the money they have spent. However, further work needs to be done on the annual reports to provide better performance information on what outcomes they have achieved.”

The chief bean counters were given plaques as tokens of appreciation and recognition “for the civil service’s hard work, commitment and success”, officials stated.

The accounts for 2016 represent the first time government achieved such a large number of unqualified financial audits and Miller said the agencies deserved praise for taking to heart many of the recommendations from the PAC and the Office of the Auditor General (OAG). Although six entities are still working to meet the standard, the success rate squarely placed the Cayman Islands in an enviable situation in the Caribbean, outpacing a majority of countries, Miller noted.

In 2009 there was not a single public entity in the Cayman Islands that had produced accounts receiving unqualified audits. Since then, the relationship between government entities, the OAG and the PAC had completely changed from adversarial to a better understanding of the demands on public entities to comply with the law, Miller stated. He even suggested that government should introduce performance based bonuses for superior financial audit compliance.

However, he added that the six entities that failed to get an unqualified audits would soon appear before the PAC in an effort to get them to strive towards that goal.

