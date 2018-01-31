Opposition mulling options on CIG beach access failures
(CNS): The opposition leader plans to press the issue of the government’s failure to act on registering and preserving beach access points, which many people fear are going to be lost forever, despite the current administration’s promises to address the problem. Ezzard Miller told CNS that he and the members of the opposition are considering a number of options to hold government accountable for the attorney general’s and land registrar’s failure to register the accesses that have been identified by activists and government’s own most recent report.
The increasing number of reports of problems surrounding beach access, from pathways being completely blocked to people being chased from beaches, has caused concern in the community, and local activists have been increasing their efforts to raise public debate. Miller said that the opposition believes it now has to take action in support of the campaign because efforts so far to get government to register many of the access points have failed.
The independent member for North Side said that the opposition is considering a number of actions, such as writing to the governor and demanding that the attorney general and registrar do their job and register the accesses as required under the law, bringing a motion to the Legislative Assembly asking for some kind of sanction against the AG, or even to begin fundraising to cover the legal costs of a court action.
“This has been going on for long enough and senior civil servants should be held accountable and made to do their job,” he said, adding that the issue was attracting growing public attention as people recognise the danger of losing access to the islands’ beaches.
Miller said that MLAs had been assured by government that, following a recent report and the impending creation of a commission over the issue, they would be consulted about all of the traditional beach access points in their constituencies that are being lost, blocked, built over or are unmarked, so that they could all be considered. But, he said, this appears not to have happened.
The local activist group, Concerned Citizens, recently issued a press statement about their near 20-year battle to address the issue and the long fight they have had raising concerns that they cannot get anyone in authority to enforce the law and formally register the access points before it is too late. They have also created a website, Cayman Beach Watch, where the long history of the battle is set out and the relevant documentation is available.
See the recent government reports identifying and examining the current status of beach access around the islands: Part 1 and Part 2.
Hopefully, if any evidence comes to light of officials deliberately failing to address the issue, and not using the powers of enforcement available to them, they will be named and shamed – sorry, silly me, what was I thinking.
This has nothing to do with the AG or Joey Hew and the Ministry of Planning- it is a matter solely for the Ministry of Ed and Lands ie JuJu.
These rights have NOT been proven as yet. That’s not to say that they can’t be proven , it’s just that at the moment legally they haven’t been. Government, via the Ministry of Ed:Lands, can now take the matters to court under the amendments to the Prescription Law and ask the court to declare them public rights of way(which can then be registered).
Ministers Juliana O’Connor-Connolly responsible for Lands and Joseph Hew responsible for Planning are both useless and compromised. How difficult is it to enforce the relevant laws and recognize the prescriptive rights that exists with these Public Beach Accesses? Former minister Kurt Tibbetts for Lands and Planning was lazy and only looked out for certain people ignoring the issues. Unfortunately, the new ministers are continuing the legacy of indifference and ineptitude. Is there anybody in government prepared to enforce basic laws?
You knew the answer before you asked the question.
Minsters set policy they do not enforce the laws
Sadly the minsters don’t seem to put the pressure on persons who CAN influence enforcement of laws and regulations
even when the public pressure is on them (likely because they have no fear of being challenged by the electorate and are counting on an apathetic populous)
Long overdue!
