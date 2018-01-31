Opposition mulling options on CIG beach access failures

(CNS): The opposition leader plans to press the issue of the government’s failure to act on registering and preserving beach access points, which many people fear are going to be lost forever, despite the current administration’s promises to address the problem. Ezzard Miller told CNS that he and the members of the opposition are considering a number of options to hold government accountable for the attorney general’s and land registrar’s failure to register the accesses that have been identified by activists and government’s own most recent report.

The increasing number of reports of problems surrounding beach access, from pathways being completely blocked to people being chased from beaches, has caused concern in the community, and local activists have been increasing their efforts to raise public debate. Miller said that the opposition believes it now has to take action in support of the campaign because efforts so far to get government to register many of the access points have failed.

The independent member for North Side said that the opposition is considering a number of actions, such as writing to the governor and demanding that the attorney general and registrar do their job and register the accesses as required under the law, bringing a motion to the Legislative Assembly asking for some kind of sanction against the AG, or even to begin fundraising to cover the legal costs of a court action.

“This has been going on for long enough and senior civil servants should be held accountable and made to do their job,” he said, adding that the issue was attracting growing public attention as people recognise the danger of losing access to the islands’ beaches.

Miller said that MLAs had been assured by government that, following a recent report and the impending creation of a commission over the issue, they would be consulted about all of the traditional beach access points in their constituencies that are being lost, blocked, built over or are unmarked, so that they could all be considered. But, he said, this appears not to have happened.

The local activist group, Concerned Citizens, recently issued a press statement about their near 20-year battle to address the issue and the long fight they have had raising concerns that they cannot get anyone in authority to enforce the law and formally register the access points before it is too late. They have also created a website, Cayman Beach Watch, where the long history of the battle is set out and the relevant documentation is available.

See the recent government reports identifying and examining the current status of beach access around the islands: Part 1 and Part 2.

Category: Local News, Politics