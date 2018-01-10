Opposition leader outlines aim for Cayman plan

(CNS): In the face of successive government’s continued failure to address the lack of a coordinated and agreed direction for Cayman’s future, the opposition leader said his team would be drawing up a national social and economic plan this year. Miller said that under pressure, government has committed to beginning a national development plan but the long-term failure of leaders to address this issue has left a gap and the opposition will propose their own plan, which will examine the population, how Caymanians want the economy to grow, and shape a new vision for the future of the country.

The last time government tried to tackle this issue was in the late 1990’s with Vision 2008, but the projections and plans in that report were largely ignored and a decade has passed since its projection date. Miller said he wants to undertake a wider socio-economic review of development that looks more closely at the local community needs and not just about creating opportunities for investors.

“The vision should be driven by the people and not just individual developers who see a chance,” the opposition leader said.

Miller told CNS that he believes and fully understands that the Cayman Islands needs foreign investment and workers from overseas to support the economy but said this must be to the benefit, not the detriment, of local people. “We must address the issue that many Caymanians are not getting a fair chance at participating in the economic growth,” he added.

The plan, Miller explained, is to begin public research at the beginning of next month. He said the opposition will be going into the community to talk with people, learn about the specific challenges and the potential solutions and to see what people think about the opposition proposing their own national socio-economic vision.

Miller said that over the next twelve months he will also be pressing government to address what he believes are major priority issue that are negatively impacting the wider society, including reforming health insurance and pensions.

“We need to form strong policy to address these problems through public participation,” he said. Miller said he believes it is very important that discussions are held openly, not behind closed doors, about what we want for the elderly members of our aging population and how we fund and deliver what they need.

The opposition leader said that important policy, such as the vision for the future, how we will manage an aging population and allow the elderly to live with dignity, and the provision of healthcare, should not be developed behind closed doors.

“These things can’t be done by just a few select people,” he said. “Policy development needs to be much more inclusive. If we decide, for example, that we want a specific basic income for older people and a certain level of health cover, then the discussion about how we fund and deliver that should also be in the open.”

Miller said that there are solutions to our socio-economic challenges but the discussion about the people’s future should be held with the people.

