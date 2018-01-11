Officials rule out costly national siren

(CNS): The Cayman Islands government will not be investing in a national siren system, despite some public concern that many people missed Tuesday night’s public service messages that the islands were under a tsunami alert following the massive earthquake off the coast of Honduras. Officials from Hazard Management Cayman Islands said that type of alarm is not cost-effective. Instead, the HMCI will be taking a combination of measures, including interruption broadcasts to ensure everyone is alerted when the country is under threat.

The agency stated that the earthquake on Tuesday night and subsequent tsunami warning brought home the reality that tsunamis can travel with unpredictable speed and impact. HMCI said that, along with government partners, it is taking immediate steps to ensure that Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) messages are noted in a more timely manner and to change its procedures to facilitate rapid dissemination of such notices to all government officials, the media and community leaders.

The agency explained why it does not believe a national public out-door siren system is the best way of alerting the public to potential natural disasters.

“Our analysis, and the experience of our neighbours in other British Overseas Territories, suggests that these systems simply do not provide value for money to small island nations such as our own, as they are extremely expensive to purchase and maintain,” HMCI said Wednesday in a release. “A longer-term solution will be the implementation of a National Emergency Notification System.”

In phase one of the solution, which was signed off by Cabinet in the last financial year, the agency will be given the power to interrupt all radio broadcasts going out on local airwaves with emergency notifications, and that will be implemented over the next three months. Phases two and three, which are still in the planning stages, will facilitate the interruption of television broadcasts and the guaranteed timely delivery of emergency notifications to communications devices.

Officials explained that during last year’s tsunami exercise a serious lag in the receipt of some SMS messages was noted, and HMCI said it is working in collaboration with other public safety agencies, including the Department of Public Safety Communications, telecoms regulator OfReg and various private telecom companies to address the delay and implement all stages of this national system.

But the hazard team acknowledged that out-of-hours emergencies, by nature, pose their own challenges and there is room for improvement in terms of the speed at which they disseminate messages to stakeholders. However, the officials urged people to follow government and HMCI social media pages on Twitter and Facebook so that they receive and have access to any messages sent out.

HMCI said it has been working with the Ministry of Education to implement training for teachers, students and their parents. This has included mock exercises in schools and steps to facilitate timely communication with the wider school communities in an emergency. A school notification system is also in the process of implementation in the event of a threat during school hours.

The agency has been criticized by some about the public notifications on Tuesday night. But HMCI set out its timeline explaining that half-hour after the earthquake sensors in the port of George Town registered a wave of 0.6 feet in height, as a direct result:

9.52pm: The earthquake was originally assessed as measuring 7.8 on the Moment Magnitude Scale, north of Honduras, but was later downgraded to a 7.6 magnitude

The earthquake was originally assessed as measuring 7.8 on the Moment Magnitude Scale, north of Honduras, but was later downgraded to a 7.6 magnitude 9.58pm: Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) tsunami threat message sent via email.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) tsunami threat message sent via email. 10.07pm: PTWC notification received by HMCI staff.

PTWC notification received by HMCI staff. 10.25pm: By this time, key HMCI staff had been notified, headed into the office, and begun outreach to various government officials and media houses.

By this time, key HMCI staff had been notified, headed into the office, and begun outreach to various government officials and media houses. 10.46pm: Discussions with officials and media houses continued and an approved general message to media houses was sent out.

Discussions with officials and media houses continued and an approved general message to media houses was sent out. 10.48-10.50pm: Message was posted to social media.

Message was posted to social media. 12.02am: All clear issued.

Advice in a tsunami is relatively simple: head to higher ground, but advance knowledge and planning is the best resource you have to keep you and your family safe in any emergency. “While crises of the sort that we had last night may be rare we can never tell when they may next occur,” HMCI stated.

Anyone who would like to arrange training for a community group or office can call HMCI at (345) 945-4624. Information about tsunamis can be found on the HMCI website.

