October rain saves Cayman from another dry year

(CNS): With more than 15 inches of rain falling in October, the weather systems that crossed Cayman that month resulted in a total rainfall accumulation for 2017 of more than three inches above the 30-year average rainfall of 56.2, according to official figures. The wetter year, as a result of the October weather, follows on the heels of 2016, which was the driest year on record for Cayman. But although 2017 had the largest accumulation of annual rain since 2010, during many months in this past year less rain fell even than in the record-breakingly dry 2016.

A report from the Cayman Islands National Weather Service revealed that April also contributed to a wetter year, but it was the rain during two weather systems in October that largely led to a much wetter year than average.

Weather charts show that a strong tropical wave approached the Cayman area on 3 October and brought 4.76 inches over three days. Then, from 25 October Grand Cayman experienced a period of cloudy rainy weather for several days until the system upgraded to tropical depression. From the 25-28 over 8 inches of rain fell at the Owen Roberts International Airport, leading to a monthly accumulation of 15.4 inches, which was 6.75 inches above the 30-year average for the month and the wettest October for eight years.

A wet April and June, coupled with October, added up to a wet year overall but the rest of the year remained hot and dry.

The year started with a very dry January, more than half as dry as the average. March, too, was drier than average and even drier that 2017. May was also particularly dry. There were no significant weather systems impacting the islands during that month, with just 1.37 inches or 4.59 inches below the long-term average of 5.96 inches and half the rain accumulation of 2016.

Things picked up in June, when the accumulated rain was a fraction above the annual average, but during July and August, despite tropical waves around the Cayman area, almost 4 inches less rain than the annual average fell during the two month period, similar to the summer of 2016.

After wetter weather throughout September and November, the year ended in Cayman with another drier than usual month, with rain in December just under half an inch below the annual average.

Looking at global average temperatures, early climate reports on 2017 suggest it was another hot dry year. The last twelve month period is now the second hottest year on record after 2016 and witnessed an abnormally high level of wildfires, very abnormally low sea ice extent and thickness, and drought around the world.

