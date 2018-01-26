New airport arrival hall opens
(CNS): The new arrivals hall has opened at Owen Roberts International Airport. The key part of the $55 million renovation of the facility includes a new customs, immigration, and baggage claim area. The first of five new carousels are already in operation and another four will be opened over the next few weeks, which officials said will speed up the flow-through of passengers from immigration to customs. Albert Anderson, CEO of the Cayman Islands Airports Authority, said the opening of the arrivals hall is a major milestone but there is still work to be done.
Work will now begin on the original terminal, which will be a major challenge. Anderson said he expects things to get a little tight during construction, but as a working airport, the goal is to keep things running smoothly.
As a result of the continuing work, which is still on track to be completed by the end of this year, there are a number of changes that travellers need to note, and officials are urging people to follow the signs. New pedestrian crossings are being put in play to ensure that people have a safe path to get to arrivals, departures, short-term parking and the rental car plaza.
To continue construction works in the old terminal A-frame entrance, the external fencing has been moved onto the street, leaving only one traffic lane in operation for vehicles to use to exit the terminal, and drivers are asked to pat attention to signs. Those dropping off departing passengers will be offered free 15-minute parking in the short-term parking on a temporary basis during the construction phases. Customers will be charged for parking at the regular rate of $2 per hour after the first 15 minutes.
Departing passengers must now enter the terminal through the new check-in hall’s vestibule doors to gain access to all airlines. Visitors to the airport who may be meeting with CIAA employees or airline personnel must also enter the terminal this way and call the recipient to meet by Delta airlines check-in.
Additional customer service representatives in orange shirts are on the ground around the airport, and passengers are encouraged to ask them any questions they may have.
Category: development, Local News
How about not having all of the day’s flights arriving within 30 minutes of each other? This is sure to feel needlessly gigantic and vacant most of the time, and especially when arrivals area eventually doubles in size. Adios island charm.
booooooo who cares, they took out the waving gallery!
Oh yeah, the waving gallery was so needed — waving to people that you will see in 10 minutes anyway.
Driving through today I noticed that there is no pedestrian crossing yet out of the new arrivals hall. Seems a bit irresponsible given the pedestrian death last year that they couldn’t have this in place before opening.
Actually, the pedestrian crossing is located further to the west of the “exit” from HM Customs (same as before), as this leads to the short term customer parking lot. Directly across from the “new” HM customs hall is the taxi queue lane, and taxi’s are only permitted to load from the sidewalk, thus no need for a pedestrian crossing at that location. Staff parking is also accessible from the original/existing pedestrian crossing & sidewalk.
Is there an “English Testing Booth”. Something on a PC that has 1000 random test options, without the ability to be corrupted and works to protect Caymanians from low income, unskilled labor taking our jobs. At least this way the possible corruption with the human element is out of the equation.
Ok, Trump.
Are you referring to the wong exam?
