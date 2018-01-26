New airport arrival hall opens

(CNS): The new arrivals hall has opened at Owen Roberts International Airport. The key part of the $55 million renovation of the facility includes a new customs, immigration, and baggage claim area. The first of five new carousels are already in operation and another four will be opened over the next few weeks, which officials said will speed up the flow-through of passengers from immigration to customs. Albert Anderson, CEO of the Cayman Islands Airports Authority, said the opening of the arrivals hall is a major milestone but there is still work to be done.

Work will now begin on the original terminal, which will be a major challenge. Anderson said he expects things to get a little tight during construction, but as a working airport, the goal is to keep things running smoothly.

As a result of the continuing work, which is still on track to be completed by the end of this year, there are a number of changes that travellers need to note, and officials are urging people to follow the signs. New pedestrian crossings are being put in play to ensure that people have a safe path to get to arrivals, departures, short-term parking and the rental car plaza.

To continue construction works in the old terminal A-frame entrance, the external fencing has been moved onto the street, leaving only one traffic lane in operation for vehicles to use to exit the terminal, and drivers are asked to pat attention to signs. Those dropping off departing passengers will be offered free 15-minute parking in the short-term parking on a temporary basis during the construction phases. Customers will be charged for parking at the regular rate of $2 per hour after the first 15 minutes.

Departing passengers must now enter the terminal through the new check-in hall’s vestibule doors to gain access to all airlines. Visitors to the airport who may be meeting with CIAA employees or airline personnel must also enter the terminal this way and call the recipient to meet by Delta airlines check-in.

Additional customer service representatives in orange shirts are on the ground around the airport, and passengers are encouraged to ask them any questions they may have.

Category: development, Local News