Nearly 500 residents approved in 2017

(CNS): The latest official government figures relating to efforts to address the backlog of permanent residency applications reveal that 496 people received PR in Cayman last year, while 242 people were turned down. The process was derailed for several years as a result of successful legal challenges to the points system used to judge the merits of potential new residents, and over a thousand applications were waiting to be heard in May last year when the board began re-hearing cases. That has since been cut to 402.

Officials said the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board resumed its normal meeting schedule after the holiday season on Thursday, 11 January. The immigration department administrators tasked with reviewing permanent residency applications continued to work throughout the holiday season as normal.

During the first two weeks of the year another 31 applications were granted, while 52 were declined.

See accumulative statistics: PR Backlog Progress Tracking 2017-2018

