NAU clients need review to get benefit increase

(CNS): Payments to those on social assistance are due to increase by $100 this month, from $550 to $650, following a government commitment in the 2018/19 budget. But clients of the Needs Assessment Unit receiving monthly poor relief must be reassessed before they can get the increased allowance if they have not been assessed since 1 July 2015. Clients who do not take action to supply the NAU with the forms and documents needed could see all of their benefits stopped, officials have warned.

Evidence given to the Public Accounts Committee last year from officials at family services indicated that many of these permanent clients have not been reassessed for some time because of the heavy workload at the department. This means that many families are at risk of losing the entire monthly benefit if they do not complete the reassessment process before the end of March.

NAU officials stated in a release yesterday that before the increase in payments can be made, the unit has to ensure it is maintaining accurate and current records on those receiving the benefit, as it is subject to periodic reassessments. To start the reassessment process, clients must complete the relevant form and supply supporting documents.

The forms are available at the NAU office on the 1st Floor at Aqua Mall, 55 South Church Street, George Town. and at 23 Dennis Foster Road, or Old Stake Bay House, on Cayman Brac. The forms can also be requested via email at [email protected] or downloaded from the NAU website. Department of Children and Family Services district community development officers also have forms for their clients.

Officials said the forms must be completed and returned to the NAU with the supporting paperwork as listed on the form before Friday, 30 March. Once all necessary paperwork is received, an appointment will be scheduled.

“Failure to comply by this deadline will result in payments initially being placed on hold,” officials warned. People can seek a grace period until the end of May but failure to comply with the final June deadline will result in the benefit being terminated.

“The NAU does not wish for anyone to be disadvantaged by this process and is working diligently to ensure that all eligible persons continue to receive Permanent Financial Assistance,” the release stated.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the NAU office immediately on 946-0024 in Grand Cayman or on 948-8748 in Cayman Brac.

Category: Local News