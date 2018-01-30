NAU clients need review to get benefit increase
(CNS): Payments to those on social assistance are due to increase by $100 this month, from $550 to $650, following a government commitment in the 2018/19 budget. But clients of the Needs Assessment Unit receiving monthly poor relief must be reassessed before they can get the increased allowance if they have not been assessed since 1 July 2015. Clients who do not take action to supply the NAU with the forms and documents needed could see all of their benefits stopped, officials have warned.
Evidence given to the Public Accounts Committee last year from officials at family services indicated that many of these permanent clients have not been reassessed for some time because of the heavy workload at the department. This means that many families are at risk of losing the entire monthly benefit if they do not complete the reassessment process before the end of March.
NAU officials stated in a release yesterday that before the increase in payments can be made, the unit has to ensure it is maintaining accurate and current records on those receiving the benefit, as it is subject to periodic reassessments. To start the reassessment process, clients must complete the relevant form and supply supporting documents.
The forms are available at the NAU office on the 1st Floor at Aqua Mall, 55 South Church Street, George Town. and at 23 Dennis Foster Road, or Old Stake Bay House, on Cayman Brac.
The forms can also be requested via email at [email protected] or downloaded from the NAU website.
Department of Children and Family Services district community development officers also have forms for their clients.
Officials said the forms must be completed and returned to the NAU with the supporting paperwork as listed on the form before Friday, 30 March. Once all necessary paperwork is received, an appointment will be scheduled.
“Failure to comply by this deadline will result in payments initially being placed on hold,” officials warned. People can seek a grace period until the end of May but failure to comply with the final June deadline will result in the benefit being terminated.
“The NAU does not wish for anyone to be disadvantaged by this process and is working diligently to ensure that all eligible persons continue to receive Permanent Financial Assistance,” the release stated.
Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the NAU office immediately on 946-0024 in Grand Cayman or on 948-8748 in Cayman Brac.
Category: Local News
There are significant numbers of civil servants retiring with less than what amounts to poor relief having met or exceeded retirement requirements. The Premier announced that “some” of these persons “may be eligible” for an addition to match poor relief equivalent amount. Does anyone (CNS) know what is meant by this – what are the requirements to be eligible? Many have retired with as little as $200 monthly.
0
0
I really hope that these people are screened properly and Status and PR are disqualified and sent home.
There are far too many desperate Caymanians – Government just cannot continue this mess to taking care of these forginers.
0
0
Any form(s) with a reference to an MLA, or handed in by an MLA, should automatically be eliminated. There should be zero political involvement in this process.
19
1
This is so wrong! Just disgusting that they are sending people through the ringer for that needed $100!
4
13
So people should just be given money, with no checks on whether they need it, are capable of earning it etc? I have no doubt you will be to first to blame expats for the so called unemployment problem. What do you expect when some of those staying at home do so because they don’t have to work to get a pay cheque!! Apparently it takes a genius to work that out…
0
0
Government using this benefit increase disguise their attempt to find and eliminate people who are abusing the system
it’s almost smart
Except they should have done this before they announced the increase
24
0