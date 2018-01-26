Musician angered by release of suspect shooter

(CNS): Dexter Bodden has said he is angry and disappointed that the man he believes shot him has not been charged after he made it clear to the police that he is willing to give evidence in court about what happened and who his attacker was. The popular local musician said that he knows the young man who tried to kill him and said he was grateful that he failed. But Bodden said it was probably only because the attacker didn’t have enough bullets and had missed his heart with the only shot he had that he was alive and ready to perform another day.

Bodden, who turned 60 just days before he was shot outside his home on Eastern Avenue, is making a rapid recovery and he will be performing at the Ritz-Carlton this weekend. Already taking a philosophical approach to what happened to him, he said it has inspired some new music and some ideas for an album. Nevertheless, Bodden told CNS that he was concerned about how the whole case was being handled by the police.

The RCIPS confirmed that a man had been arrested in connection with the shooting but he had been released because there was not, at this point, sufficient evidence to charge the suspect — despite Bodden’s positive identification.

Describing the attack, Bodden said that he arrived home on the evening of 15 January and was reversing his truck into its parking space when the young shooter, who he believes had laid in wait for him, fired one shot through the vehicle window. Although he was wounded, Bodden jumped from the vehicle and pursued the gunman, who turned and appeared to fire again, before he ran from the scene. Bodden then called the emergency services and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Despite his serious injury and still having a slug somewhere inside his torso, he was able to go home about a week after the shooting and appears to be making an impressive recovery. But he said he is keen to see justice take its course.

Bodden admitted that he had been involved in an altercation with his assailant almost a year ago after he caught the young man trying to steal his truck, which at the time had his guitars and other musical equipment aboard. Angered by such an assault on his means of making a living, Bodden admitted injuring the man as he fought to protect his property, particularly his precious guitars.

Sometime later he learned that the would-be thief was telling people he intended to shoot Bodden in revenge for the assault. Bodden said he had reported that to the police but the officers were very dismissive and did not seem to take the threats seriously. But his shooting, he said, demonstrated that these were not empty threats and despite the sudden confrontation, he recognised his assailant. However, the police had apparently decided that his identification and willingness to testify was not enough

The police have often complained that one of the greatest barriers to solving many of their open cases, especially in relation to shootings, is securing witnesses. A police spokesperson said there are certain elements required for an identification to reach the standards of prosecution. However, the RCIPS confirmed that they appreciated Bodden’s willingness to give evidence.

