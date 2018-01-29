MLA creates district council in Newlands

(CNS): MLA Alva Suckoo has established a district council in his constituency of Newlands after, he said, a number of individuals reached out to him to volunteer, including his former competitor in the 2017 General Election, Raul Gonzales. Suckoo, the deputy opposition leader, said he is not prepared to wait on government to decide how it is going to address the issue — or even if it still is — and has therefore made the decision to press ahead using the currently legislation as a guide on its operation. He is only the second MLA to create a council to advise him on constituency matters.

Ezzard Miller has been the only representative who has consistently formed a district council in each of the terms he has served as the MLA for North Side.

The concept of district councils forms part of the 2009 Cayman Islands Constitution. A law was passed by the UDP administration in 2010 but it failed to achieve the support of opposition MLAs or the wider community because the legislation called for the appointment of members by Cabinet with some nominations from the opposition.

During the general election campaign last year Premier Alden McLaughlin promised cash from the public purse for all 19 MLAs to form councils and said that the current legislation would be amended to make the process democratic.

At a public meeting in his constituency of Red Bay last year following the election, the premier said the government was still committed to the creation of councils but the details of how the system should work had not been agreed.

Suckoo’s council is chaired by Olson Anderson, with Gonzales as deputy chair; Richard Christian is the treasurer and Mia Powell the secretary; the other members are Jalon Linton and Alfredo Whittaker. The MLA said the council has adopted its own by-laws and will now operate in accordance with the Advisory District Council Law.

“While we wait for the government to decide which direction they want to go regarding district councils, we can operate independently and raise funds to begin work on different initiatives across Newlands,” said Anderson. “It would be nice to have the support of the government, but we are not going to wait. There are a number of pressing concerns in the constituency Newlands and we plan to begin tackling them immediately.”

Suckoo said district councils promote participatory democracy and allow the electorate to get involved and have a say in what happens in the community. He said he was confident in his executive board.

“These individuals are volunteers from Newlands, every one of them reached out to me at some point and offered their service to the community, and I am delighted to be able to work with them,” Suckoo stated.

“Mr Anderson is a very capable and driven individual and he has my full confidence as chairman. I am also pleased that Mr Gonzales and I will be working together. We made that commitment prior to election day; we agreed that whoever won the seat would have the support and assistance of the other. This is not a political body and Mr Gonzales presence is proof of that; we are working together for the good of the constituency,” he added.

The MLA said the council will now begin working on proposals for district improvements and moving ahead with developments for Newlands. Under the law, the council can engage in fundraising to help fund its operation, and the membership will be making this a priority.

Members of the constituency who wish to join the Newlands district council, can contact the Savannah/Newlands MLA Office at [email protected] or call (345)945-8087. The office is located at #18 Pedro Castle Road.

