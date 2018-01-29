Ministry cuts red tape for T&B applications
(CNS): As part of a raft of changes to trade and business licence applications being introduced to make the process less onerous, government has removed the requirement for small businesses to submit proof of health insurance to qualify for the T&B incentive grant. This was designed to encourage small businesses to provide the mandatory health cover for their employees; it entailed the submission of a simple self-certification form detailing what health and pension plans employees were enrolled in. The updates to the T&B licensing forms, which come into effect on Thursday 1 February, still apparently require proof of a pension plan at this stage.
Commerce Minister Joey Hew said that more changes are coming to the law and regulations over the coming months that he claimed would make life easier for local traders.
The amendments to application requirements, which have been approved by both the Ministry of Commerce and the Trade and Business Licensing Board, will be reflected on the Sole Trader and Registered Companies forms, a release stated.
In addition to removing proof of health insurance for the small and micro business incentive grant, the changes also eliminate the need for owners to fill out a simple one-page business plan.
The board has also agreed to remove the requirements for first time applicants to produce a character reference for foreign workers or partners, strata approval for residential businesses, and replacement of a lease agreement with a letter of intent regarding the location of the proposed business.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the Cayman Island’s economy. Their success contributes to the overall national economic progress,” Hew said. “That is why this government has prioritised reducing regulatory hurdles. We want to make doing business easier for business owners. These changes are one step forward in that effort.”
A new online application system is also being developed by the e-Government unit and the Computer Services Department. Officials said this will launch later this year to streamline and expedite the application process.
For the small business person struggling to provide for their family this is not a step but a huge leap in the right direction.
Another platitude from the PPM, saying what he is expected to say, and sticking to the script
Even though we all know that Tourism, Financial Services and Work permits are the real backbone of the Cayman Island’s economy and that the government doesn’t give a damn about the average small business
Anything for support from the business owners
anything for a potential party donations
Thank you!
Some of this makes sense and could stimulate small business. But the proof of health insurance exemption should be strictly enforced not waived. It’s small business who tend to be the main offenders of the relevant laws.
I know several in blue collar / labour jobs had deductions from pay only to be denied at hospital in emergencies. Employer had no policy, or didn’t kept up payment (therefore stealing employees money). I know employees in construction paying deductions for cost of their work permits (and who knows what they are told those costs will be).
This is wrong, and it’s the employees who lose every time. So unfair .
10 steps backwards instead of forwards.
Some of these make sense (lease intent vs agreement, business plan not Govt. business, etc.). Others (no health/pension checks) sound like a step back to the problems these rules were designed to address in the first place. Hopefully the Govt. will explain (in print) their rationale better in the immediate future now that this is in the public.
Is our government enabling slave labor?
They have to remove Wayne Pantons memory from their minds, that’s what this is all about
I hope he isn’t fool enough to run with them again
he is a good enough candidate and MLA to stand on his own two feet he doesn’t need to be dragged down by the PPM name, especially if he is going to run in BT again
ain’t no love for the PPM in BT
What checks are being carried out that all these “random” businesses have a T&B license to begin with? What about those annoying beach vendors? Was this ever resolved? What about so many of the car repair shops and garden maintenance services who seemingly seem to be working out of their house?
These changes sound like the government is simply making it easier for small business owners to break the law without being caught. It is ridiculous to remove these requirements.
Great news Bobo , Joey & Alden come thru on their promise. Its time some assistance was given to small businesses & sole traders. Well done C.I.G. Thanks for helping Caymanians.
The presence or absence of company formation requirements doesn’t stop law breaking. Look at XXXXX! Deducts pension but doesn’t pay it to a fund. Doesn’t pay its health insurance which staff find out when they are denied care. Tackle corruption yes but don’t let the corrupt businesses make it harder for new businesses. This is good.
