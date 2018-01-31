Mental health issues delay hearing for killers

(CNS): The sentencing hearing for the two men convicted of killing local activist Estella Scott-Roberts was adjourned Wednesday after the chief justice heard that one of the two men is suffering from what appears to be serious mental health problems. Kirkland Henry and Larry Ricketts were convicted of the brutal and shocking high-profile murder in 2010 and given life sentences, which must now be defined. But Henry failed to appear as the court heard he refused to attend, believing wrongly that his case is concluded and that he has been found innocent.

With the implementation of the Conditional Release Law in 2016, all prisoners serving life sentences must now be given a set tariff, replacing the old ad hoc system of releasing lifers on licence. All lifers are required to attend a conditional release hearing before the judge who presided over their trials to set the minimum term that each of them must serve before any consideration can be given to their release.

The tariff is recommended in law to be 30 years, but depending on the circumstances of each case, judges have the power to increase or even decrease that term. However, the terms are not release dates. All lifers will still need to demonstrate that they are safe to be released before a specially convened board once they reach the end of the tariff term. But as they are still serving life, they can be kept in jail until the board is satisfied they are rehabilitated and no longer pose a threat to the community.

On Wednesday efforts to begin the discussion on the appropriate term for both Henry and Ricketts were stopped when the judge heard from a prison psychiatric nurse via video link about Henry’s mental health.

The mental health professional told the court that Henry refuses to leave his cell, is paranoid and isolated. He has almost no communication with anyone, is obsessed about his physical health, trusts no one and has refused to eat unless given food that is sealed. Numerous efforts over the last few years to persuade Henry to undergo a mental health assessment have failed because he refuses to communicate with anyone.

A local attorney acting as amicus curiae on his behalf said that they, too, had been unable to communicate with the convicted killer and had struggled to get access to whatever notes may be available on the findings from the limited access psychiatrists have had to the prisoner. In the most recent notes that the court were told about, two physicians indicated that Henry could be psychotic or suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

As a result, Chief Justice Anthony Smellie ordered that whatever notes exist regarding Henry since he was remanded in custody in the wake of the killing in 2008 should be handed to the court. He also directed that a final effort should be made to evaluate Henry to try to secure a diagnosis and determine if he is fit to appear or whether his tariff should be decided in his absence.

As the court heard from and discussed Henry’s situation, Ricketts sat quietly reading documents in the dock. As part of the joint enterprise offence, both men would be expected to be sentenced together in order to ensure parity in the final time. The hearing for Ricketts, therefore, was also adjourned.

The court will hear the matter again on 9 February.

