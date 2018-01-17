Men robbed by gang in WB Road parking lot

(CNS): A man was treated in hospital this morning for a head wound sustained during a robbery in a car park on the West Bay Road. Police said that four men were in a parking lot north of the Galleria Roundabout shortly before 3:30am when two vehicles, which appeared to have been a sedan and a light coloured CR-V, pulled into the parking lot. Three men, one armed with a machete, and a woman, got out of the vehicles, approached the four men and demanded cash from them.

A struggle ensued and one of the four men sustained a small laceration to the back of his head. The culprits made off with some personal items, and left the scene in the same vehicles. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, treated for minor injuries, and released.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

