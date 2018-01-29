Man admits raping victim in home invasion

(CNS): Okeno Nicholas Solomon (24) from Bodden Town has pleaded guilty to charges of rape, aggravated burglary and theft in connection with a home invasion in the Prospect area of George Town. Solomon admitted the violent sexual attack, at knife point, on the woman in her home in September and that he stole various personal possessions, including the victim’s car. Solomon was remanded in custody after he made his admissions Friday in Grand Court. He is now due to be sentenced 27 February.

Category: Courts, Crime