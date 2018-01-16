Local musician critical after shooting

(CNS): Dexter Bodden, a well-known local musician, is in hospital in critical condition after he was shot by a lone gunman outside his home in George Town yesterday evening. The police said that Bodden, who is also known as the Calypso Cowboy, had arrived at his house at the junction of Avon Way and Eastern Avenue when he was approached by an armed man, who shot him then fled the scene on foot. Emergency responders were called to Bodden’s home and he was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No other details have been revealed about the motive or a description of the shooter.

Bodden left the Cayman Islands in the late 1970’s and spent more than two decades working in the Nashville country music scene before he returned home around eight years ago and began performing locally.

A talented and hardworking musician, Bodden is also known for his own emotional song about the S.S. Goldfield, a turtle schooner built in Cayman in the 1930’s by the Arch Brothers. The ship was tracked and refurbished in the US in the 1980’s and sailed back to Grand Cayman, but the efforts to preserve the vessel failed and it fell into disrepair before it sank in the waters off Canal Point.

Investigations into the shooting are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

