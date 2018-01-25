Local lawyer and cop join ombudsman

(CNS): Local attorney and two-time political hopeful Sharon Roulstone has been appointed as the deputy ombudsman in the complaints division of the newly amalgamated office, which covers freedom of information as well as complaints about the public service. Peter McLoughlin, a former UK cop who has been with the RCIPS for nine years and previously worked in the Professional Standards Unit, has joined the office as the senior police investigator and will deal with complaints about his former colleagues.

In a press release from the Office of the Ombudsman, officials also said that Charlene Roberts, who was already an employee in the Office of the Complaints Commissioner before the merger, has been promoted to the position of senior appeals and policy analyst. And Rene Lynch will join the office next month from the banking industry as the administrative and finance manager.

The release said that the new staff will assist the office in tackling its new areas of responsibility, particularly public complaints against the police and whistleblowing.

Roulstone has over 20 years legal experience and she has served on numerous statutory boards, including immigration and planning, as well as volunteering for charities and non-profits. She ran for political office for the first time on the C4C independent platform in 2013 in George Town and then again in May last year as an independent in George Town East, where she was beaten by her former C4C colleague, Roy McTaggart.

McLoughlin spent 30 years with the Greater Manchester Police before joining the RCIPS in 2009. He has served in the training unit, financial crime, CID and joint intelligence as well as professional standards. He has significant experience of investigating police misconduct and was involved in two internal police inquiries in other overseas territories.

Charlene Roberts has been in the civil service for over 17 years and is a paralegal, and Rene Lynch was a former relationship manager with Butterfield Bank.

Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston, who took up the job in September, coming to Cayman from public office in Canada, said she was impressed with the quality and commitment of the staff and was confident the right team for the job had been assembled.

“We look forward to continuing our work as guardians of fairness for the Cayman Islands,” she said.

