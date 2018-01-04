Library to compile local author registry

(CNS) The Public Library Service has announced plans to finally begin to formally recognise local authors and are therefore asking published writers to submit information to the library service by the end of this month to be a part of the first-ever Book Registry for the Cayman Islands. Officials from the library service said they are partnering with CLM Publishing to compile and publish this registry of all locally authored books, which will be printed and distributed at various locations throughout the Islands.

Director of the Cayman Islands Public Library Service, Ramona Melody, said the team was looking forward to getting the registry completed. “In order to achieve this goal our first step is to gather as much information as possible about the local authors and the books that they have written and published. We do hope that the local authors in the community will participate and provide us with necessary information for this project,” she said.

The intention is for the registry to be updated on a regular basis after the first publication and to compile as much information as they can for the community about local authors and their literary contributions.

For more information visit the registry website before the deadline of 31 January.

