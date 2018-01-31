Lawyers agree deal to collect hospital debt

(CNS): The Health Services Authority has appointed the local law firm HSM Chambers to collect cash from patients that have not paid their hospital bills. HSA officials said the firm won an open tender process last year and it has since entered into an agreement on how the debt, which has plagued the hospital for many years, will be collected. Under the terms of the deal the HSA will transfer outstanding patient debts to the law firm after “all other efforts have been exhausted by the Authority”, who will then pursue the patients for cash, many whom were under- or uninsured.

In a press release about the agreement, officials said that HSM will undertake an initial pilot project based on a representative sample from the broad range of outstanding amounts. These will be transferred from the HSA to the lawyers for collection, which could see those who owe money being dragged through the courts. The authority said patients with outstanding balances now have a grace period to make payments directly to the hospital before further accounts are turned over to the law firm for debt collection.

As part of any legal proceedings initiated by HSM, the names and amounts due will be made public, the authority stated.

At a Public Accounts Committee hearing last year, Lizzette Yearwood, the CEO of the Health Services Authority, revealed the plan to contract out the debt collection to lawyers. She said at the time that the details of how the collection would work were still being negotiated.

This week she said this deal with HSM was a last resort to recover the more than $70 million which is still owed to the Authority by patients who, she said, “have reneged on their commitments, despite repeated attempts by the HSA to secure payment”.

Yearwood said the substantial amount owed by patients, if collected, could make a significant

difference to the hospital’s financial position and enhance the healthcare services provided for all residents in the Cayman Islands.

“If this money was collected and reinvested in the HSA it could make a substantial difference, enabling the hiring of more doctors and nurses, acquiring additional equipment and technology, expansion of needed clinical space to ensure continuity of safe, high quality healthcare services that are accessible to all,” she added.

Yearwood said the hospital would continue to fulfill its mandate as the national healthcare system for the Cayman Islands by ensuring that no one is denied emergency medical care at its facilities, but it must ensure financial sustainability by collecting revenue it earns for services provided. The HSA will still provide support to patients who are uninsured or under-insured via available government programmes, other support mechanisms and facilitating pre-payment plans for elective medical services.

Huw Moses, the managing partner of the law firm which will now be going after the bad debtors, many of whom are likely to be among the poorer members of the community, said the firm would exercise all due diligence in its pursuit of debt collection. It will operate under procedures and protocols agreed with the authority, including strict requirements on the initiation of legal proceedings for outstanding payments, which can only be undertaken after all other efforts have been exhausted.

He urged patients who are contacted by his firm to immediately engage in a constructive dialogue with the lawyers, as ignoring correspondence or failing to contact HSM after a request for payment was made could also result in the matter being brought before the courts. Moses said the hospital had a critical role as the national healthcare provider and the facility of first resort by those with medical needs. But he said its financial sustainability was important to ensure continuity of healthcare services for all people.

“This can only be done if everyone pays for their medical care, which allows the HSA to have the resources to purchase medical supplies, recruit high-caliber clinical staff and invest in technology and facilities to meet the healthcare needs of our community,” the lawyer stated.

The HSA has not revealed the full details of the contract — if the lawyers will receive a percentage fee from what they collect or a flat fee rather, as was suggested at the PAC hearing last year. CNS has contacted hospital officials with questions and is awaiting a response.

Category: Government Finance, Health, Politics, Prison