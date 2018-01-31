Lawyers agree deal to collect hospital debt
(CNS): The Health Services Authority has appointed the local law firm HSM Chambers to collect cash from patients that have not paid their hospital bills. HSA officials said the firm won an open tender process last year and it has since entered into an agreement on how the debt, which has plagued the hospital for many years, will be collected. Under the terms of the deal the HSA will transfer outstanding patient debts to the law firm after “all other efforts have been exhausted by the Authority”, who will then pursue the patients for cash, many whom were under- or uninsured.
In a press release about the agreement, officials said that HSM will undertake an initial pilot project based on a representative sample from the broad range of outstanding amounts. These will be transferred from the HSA to the lawyers for collection, which could see those who owe money being dragged through the courts. The authority said patients with outstanding balances now have a grace period to make payments directly to the hospital before further accounts are turned over to the law firm for debt collection.
As part of any legal proceedings initiated by HSM, the names and amounts due will be made public, the authority stated.
At a Public Accounts Committee hearing last year, Lizzette Yearwood, the CEO of the Health Services Authority, revealed the plan to contract out the debt collection to lawyers. She said at the time that the details of how the collection would work were still being negotiated.
This week she said this deal with HSM was a last resort to recover the more than $70 million which is still owed to the Authority by patients who, she said, “have reneged on their commitments, despite repeated attempts by the HSA to secure payment”.
Yearwood said the substantial amount owed by patients, if collected, could make a significant
difference to the hospital’s financial position and enhance the healthcare services provided for all residents in the Cayman Islands.
“If this money was collected and reinvested in the HSA it could make a substantial difference, enabling the hiring of more doctors and nurses, acquiring additional equipment and technology, expansion of needed clinical space to ensure continuity of safe, high quality healthcare services that are accessible to all,” she added.
Yearwood said the hospital would continue to fulfill its mandate as the national healthcare system for the Cayman Islands by ensuring that no one is denied emergency medical care at its facilities, but it must ensure financial sustainability by collecting revenue it earns for services provided. The HSA will still provide support to patients who are uninsured or under-insured via available government programmes, other support mechanisms and facilitating pre-payment plans for elective medical services.
Huw Moses, the managing partner of the law firm which will now be going after the bad debtors, many of whom are likely to be among the poorer members of the community, said the firm would exercise all due diligence in its pursuit of debt collection. It will operate under procedures and protocols agreed with the authority, including strict requirements on the initiation of legal proceedings for outstanding payments, which can only be undertaken after all other efforts have been exhausted.
He urged patients who are contacted by his firm to immediately engage in a constructive dialogue with the lawyers, as ignoring correspondence or failing to contact HSM after a request for payment was made could also result in the matter being brought before the courts. Moses said the hospital had a critical role as the national healthcare provider and the facility of first resort by those with medical needs. But he said its financial sustainability was important to ensure continuity of healthcare services for all people.
“This can only be done if everyone pays for their medical care, which allows the HSA to have the resources to purchase medical supplies, recruit high-caliber clinical staff and invest in technology and facilities to meet the healthcare needs of our community,” the lawyer stated.
The HSA has not revealed the full details of the contract — if the lawyers will receive a percentage fee from what they collect or a flat fee rather, as was suggested at the PAC hearing last year. CNS has contacted hospital officials with questions and is awaiting a response.
It is good that the debt collection issue at HSA is pursued, but what will be done simultaneously to fix the obvious broken system. Be it bad accounting, be it people who have no means to pay health insurance/hospital bills etc. Unless those issues are addressed, HSA will be back in the same position in no time……….you know, like the aggressive Iguana culling program and then……..nothing………..
What I don’t understand is how the hospital collect their payment minus the agreed deductible of which they call the insurance company to verify, then still turn around and send you a bill for a difference?
Do they not have an agreed rate of payment for service from the insurance?
If they do, are they charging more than the agreed rate and billing the patient the difference?
Is this just a difference in the currency conversion? Some insurance use US instead of KYD
None of this would be happening if we had a state run system where we all pay a percentage of our salaries to the government, instead of the ridiculous insurance premiums we pay now.
CNS – you should ask HSA how much of that $70m is past the statute of limitation?
HSA sent me a bill (after I paid the amount requested at the hospital that night) with just an amount, no narrative, no description – nothing. I wrote back and advised them that if they want paying they have to tell me what it is I’m paying for, obviously! One year later, no response. If my name ends up on that list through their incompetence HSM can expect a counter-suit.
Genuine question – is there a law in Cayman that allows Government to seize someone’s assets if residents don’t pay their debt?
Mostly poor people, uninsured or under insured.
Is that the fault of these people? Or is there something wrong with the healthcare system ?
It is absolutely disgusting how our Western, Americanized society of so called christians, has become.
My heart goes out to all the poor people. Now they have to go to jail to get healthcare. Meanwhile the reach steal millions from the same healthcare system and are allowed to keep the ill gotten gains
Sounds like you need to pay up.
How smart; going after poor people to go before the Judge and tell him/her … Your horror we don’t have it. Then the law firm sends a big bill to the HSA … And gets paid … Now the Government is further in debt. Smart move Yearwood.
the Contract is FOIable. CNS can we see a copy?
CNS: We do a fair amount of FOIs but they can be really time consuming. So if you’d like to do this, we’d be happy to publish the result.
I continually receive a bill that has already been paid. I provided the hospital with a copy of the debit card transaction, but they continue to send the bill and not reply to my emails. The HSA accounting system is a part of the problem.
We might need to build a debtors’ prison as I suspect that most of the people that have outstanding bills at the HSA don’t have the ability to pay those debts. Many of the individuals I suspect have serious health issues that have most likely limited their ability to work as they did prior to their illness or injury. This whole thing speaks to the need for a move towards a national health service and away from the current private health insurance system that is not fit for purpose and is not meeting the needs of many of our residents.
The public are entitled to a lot more transparency from the HSA. How was this “open tender” process managed, was it advertised and what are the arrangements for passing on recovered funds to the HSA?. Given the large sums involved this could be a goldmine for the law firm. What are the protocols agreed with the HSA, if a debtor has no job and due to health reasons no likelihood of getting one will the law firm pursue any assets they may have and leave them penniless. This will only cause severe social problems and leave the debtor reliant on Goverment to subsist.
I believe I saw it advertised. It was also published on the CTC website:
http://www.centraltenders.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/ctchome/tenders/2016/ctc-16-17-hsa-013
As well, I doubt this will be a goldmine for the firm, and will likely be more of a headache for them. Can you imagine being the person calling and writing to people about ancient debts, some for family members that have long since passed? This is a public relations nightmare for any firm willing to take it on. I wish HSM the best of luck.
Who is collecting from no use Canova Watson??????????
CNS Note: He will be in court again Thursday see story here
I hope they get their records straight before antagonising ppl for debt they don’t owe.
I do hope they come to collect my “debt” that has already been paid by the insurance company. Bring it!
Calm down. Why would they?
As a result of them already having tried on multiple occasions.
Agreed. I think some of the data the HSA holds on outstanding debt is at best questionable. Where would that leave HSM if they published a name saying they owed money and they didn’t, would they be held liable for slander? I’m not stupid enough to think there isn’t some genuine cash owed the HSA, but I do know they’ve got my accounts wrong before.
