Key George Town traffic light system falls down
(CNS): The traffic lights that stretch across the junction of Smith Road and Huldah Avenue-Bobby Thompson Way crashed into the road on Wednesday morning, causing traffic congestion in the area. It was described by officials at the scene as a mechanical failure but it’s not clear what brought down the entire system just before lunch. Police arrived to direct traffic soon after, as CUC and NRA crews worked to re-erect and fix the lights.
Category: Local News
When I sayyyyssss stop I meansssss stop.
I heard they implanted a blue pill at the base at she perked right back up.
Good ol’ modern technology.
I’ve often worried that those long arms holding the lights would fall down as they’re only supported at one end. Thank god nobody was under it when it fell. Maybe it’s time for all traffic lights to be checked out.
