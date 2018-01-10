Key George Town traffic light system falls down

| 10/01/2018 | 3 Comments
Cayman News Service

A traffic light fell down Wednesday morning, 10 Jan 2018

(CNS): The traffic lights that stretch across the junction of Smith Road and Huldah Avenue-Bobby Thompson Way crashed into the road on Wednesday morning, causing traffic congestion in the area. It was described by officials at the scene as a mechanical failure but it’s not clear what brought down the entire system just before lunch. Police arrived to direct traffic soon after, as CUC and NRA crews worked to re-erect and fix the lights.

Category: Local News

Comments (3)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    10/01/2018 at 7:11 pm

    When I sayyyyssss stop I meansssss stop.




    0



    0
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    10/01/2018 at 7:01 pm

    I heard they implanted a blue pill at the base at she perked right back up.

    Good ol’ modern technology.




    1



    0
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    10/01/2018 at 6:28 pm

    I’ve often worried that those long arms holding the lights would fall down as they’re only supported at one end. Thank god nobody was under it when it fell. Maybe it’s time for all traffic lights to be checked out.




    2



    2
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«
»