Key George Town traffic light system falls down

(CNS): The traffic lights that stretch across the junction of Smith Road and Huldah Avenue-Bobby Thompson Way crashed into the road on Wednesday morning, causing traffic congestion in the area. It was described by officials at the scene as a mechanical failure but it’s not clear what brought down the entire system just before lunch. Police arrived to direct traffic soon after, as CUC and NRA crews worked to re-erect and fix the lights.

Category: Local News