K9 unit helps secure evidence in drug bust

(CNS): The police arrested a 38-year-old man from West Bay yesterday on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, following a drug raid in the district. The RCIPS said that an operation was conducted Wednesday morning on King Road under the Misuse of Drugs Law. When officers arrived at the address, they spotted a man attempting to dispose of an item which was believed to be ganja. An officer and police dog from the K-9 Unit conducted searches of the immediate area and found more ganja in different locations.

However, although billed as a drug raid, the man was not arrested in connection with potential dealing and the quantity of ganja involved was not specified. He has since been bailed.

Category: Crime, Police