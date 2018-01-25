Judge rules Watson gained $5.5M in hospital fraud
(CNS): The judge hearing legal arguments from prosecutors and the defense team representing Canover Watson ruled in favour of the crown in a key decision Thursday. Justice Marlene Carter found that Watson had jointly benefited in the entire CarePay contract fraud and said there was enough evidence to indicate that he was liable for as much as CI$5.5 million, as suggested by the crown, as they now seek a confiscation order from the court to seize as near as possible to that amount from Watson.
The next stage of the courtroom fight has been scheduled for 1 February, when the crown will seek to show that Watson has more assets that could be realised than he is currently claiming.
Canover was convicted in February last year for his part in the CarePay hospital corruption scandal and has been serving a seven-year prison term ever since. While he is no longer able to earn the top executive salary he was commanding before he was charged, prosecutors believe that Watson has considerably more realizable assets than the $925,000 that he currently claims he has.
It is understood that Watson, unlike Jeff Webb, his alleged partner in crime in the hospital fraud, has not yet sold his mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, and that there are other potentially hidden assets that related to the proceeds of crime that could be secured as a means of mitigating the fraud perpetrated against the Health Services Authority.
Tek dat, thieving swine.
The FIFA DOJ Indictment details property acquired in name or proxy by all of the associated banditos – often in the same building in Brickell Florida. I’d be surprised if Canover hasn’t owned something in these buildings as well. Round it up and return it to the people of the Cayman Islands, with interest, costs, and penalties please.
Man had a top level executive job paying 5x the amount that middle class people earn, and does this. Tek he draws from his backside judge.
