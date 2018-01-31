Joey Ebanks joins board of prison support group

(CNS): The former director of the Cayman Turtle Farm and the Electricity Regulatory Authority, who was convicted in 2014 of fraud after he stole tens of thousands of dollars from the public purse to feed his cocaine addiction, has been appointed to a board that helps other prisoners and their families. Joey Ebanks was released from jail in 2015 after serving part of his term of two years and three months and has been rebuilding his life in the community. But he has remained connected to the prison and has now joined Prison Fellowship Cayman Islands (PFCI) as an executive director.

Officials from the spiritual organisation said that Ebanks had been appointed to help strengthen its current programmes and develop further initiatives to serve those affected by crime in the Cayman community.

“Joey has a real heart for inmates and their families,” said Pastor Alson Ebanks, who is the PFCI

Board Chairman. “He understands their needs from the perspective of his own real life experiences. And he also knows that it requires a multifaceted approach to adequately address all these needs — practical as well as spiritual.”

Ebanks had a controversial history even before his conviction over the theft of around $140,000 from the ERA when he was its managing director. During his tenure as boss of the Cayman Turtle Farm, as it was known then, an audit revealed that he had taken salary advances and run up significant bar tabs at the financially strapped facility.

Then, while running on the PPM ticket in 2013 in his second attempt at getting elected to office for the North Side seat, he was accused of buying votes with turtle meat, among other infractions.

Ebanks also had a stint as a talk show host before he managed to secure the top position at the power regulator and his criminal behavior caught up with him.

Since leaving jail, Ebanks has taken a low profile in the community, teaching Sunday school and working with his local church and at the prison, and he has been working for a local internet and TV provider.

