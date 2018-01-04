HSA issues warning over increase in flu cases

(CNS): The Public Health Department says it is monitoring an increase in the incidences of flu cases among residents. Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Director of Primary Healthcare and Acting Medical Officer of Health, revealed that the hospital saw an increase in numbers over the last two months from the usual number of reported cases at this time of year, with a 16% jump in November and a 33% increase last month.

“Usually there are 95-115 cases of influenza seen weekly at the Health Services Authority facilities,” he said. “During the month of November we noted a marked increase in flu activity, averaging 137 cases per week, and as of week ending 23 December the average increased to 172 cases per week. As we are in the midst of the flu season, we expect to see a further increase in activity as the season peaks.”

He encouraged people to get vaccinated against the flu virus as soon as possible, given that Cayman is in the peak of the flu season and vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the disease.

Dr Williams said that the HSA has antiviral drugs available for treatment but also urged people to help cut the spread of flu by practicing good respiratory and general hygiene, staying home from work and school when ill, and staying away from people who are sick.

Free flu shots are still available at the General Practice Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital, and all district health centres from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, Monday through Friday.

Residents on Cayman Brac should contact Faith Hospital to make an appointment at 948-2243, and residents of Little Cayman should call the clinic on 948-0072.

For more information, call the Public Health Department on 244-2621.

